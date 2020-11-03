Two of the Michigan Wolverines' biggest football stars in the NFL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham — continued their outstanding 2020 campaigns with big performances this past weekend. Two other former Michigan Men, meanwhile, saw their first extensive action of the season, with Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long earning his first start of the year and New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche making his professional debut. The complete list of Wolverines in the NFL is below.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Was signed to the Packers' practice squad on Oct. 26, but has not appeared in an affair with the club yet this season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 28 of his 40 passes for 279 yards with two touchdowns and no picks in the 6-2 Buccaneers' 25-23 triumph over the Giants on Monday night … Brady is in the midst of another fabulous season, connecting on 66.2 percent of his throws for 2,189 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions … His 20 scoring tosses are tied for the third most in the NFL, while his 2,189 yards check in fourth.

Tom Brady connects with Mike Evans for the diving touchdown catch! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/EEZcptByqu — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) November 3, 2020

Including the postseason, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have now connected for 93 touchdowns.



That breaks a tie with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the 2nd-most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history.



Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison are the all-time leaders with 114. pic.twitter.com/GVd4nueLxM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2020

"Still good to go get a win."



🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/fWoV028oim — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 3, 2020

Tom Brady: 20 TD passes this season



Patriots: 3 TD passes this season pic.twitter.com/EaeFH5RIA3 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 3, 2020

Tom Brady is on pace for 40 touchdown passes and only 8 picks at 43. It’s really amazing if we are being honest. Still dominating even at this age. — Trey G (@Trey_G12) November 3, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Did not play in the 5-2 Ravens' 28-24 loss to the 7-0 Steelers … Bredeson has appeared in two of Baltimore's seven clashes in a backup role.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Missed Denver's 31-30 triumph over the 2-5 Chargers due to a hamstring injury … Butt has started one of the five games he's played in (missed two with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Logged one tackle off the bench in the Chiefs' 35-9 rout of the Jets … Charlton has appeared in six outings (no starts, and has missed two with a knee injury), notching seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and posted four tackles and one tackle for loss in 7-1 Kansas City's 35-9 blowout of the Jets … Clark has earned the starting nod in all eight showdowns, racking up 18 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Tyrann Mathieu knew the jet sweep touch pass was coming on this play, that much was clear. However, you may have missed Frank Clark ID'ing the concept pre-snap and signaling out to Mathieu that it was coming.



Film study out of the Chiefs defensive leaders paying off bigtime. pic.twitter.com/DhPhkFHZj3 — Craig Stout (@barleyhop) November 3, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals had a bye this week … Cole has begun all five tilts he's appeared in, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Recorded one tackle off the bench in the Chiefs' 35-9 blowout of the Jets … Danna has competed in five affairs as a backup (missed three with a hamstring injury), registering eight tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 5-2 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played 54 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps off the bench in its 28-22 loss to the Vikings, but did not tally any stats … Gary has started one of the six clashes he has competed in (missed one with an ankle injury), totaling nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 2-5 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons Sept. 5.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Has been on 7-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all seven contests, but has yet to see playing time this season.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Placed on the coronavirus list Oct. 31, and missed the club's thrilling 31-30 triumph over the Chargers on Sunday as a result … Prior to the setback, Glasgow had started all six of Denver's games at right guard and had been on the field for every offensive snap the team had taken.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Played 70 percent of the 5-2 Colts' special teams snaps (no defensive ones) in their 41-21 win over the Lions, but didn't accumulate any statistics … Glasgow has earned playing time in all seven of Indianapolis' outings on special teams, compiling five tackles and a blocked punt.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started Philadelphia's 23-9 win over 2-6 Dallas and turned in an outstanding performance, logging four tackles and one sack, while also forcing a fumble and recovering the ball on the same play … Graham has been the starter in all eight of the 3-4-1 Eagles' tilts, notching 25 tackles, seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery … He leads the team in sacks and TFLs … Graham's seven quarterback takedowns are the third most in the NFL and his nine tackles for loss are tied for seventh.

Brandon Graham has been playing at an All-Pro level so far through 8 games



7 sacks puts him behind only Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald in the NFL! Second strip sack in two weeks couldn't have happened at a better time #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lQsNxE0JoN — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) November 2, 2020

Brandon Graham is first #Eagles player with 7.0+ sacks in team’s first 8 games since Connor Barwin in 2014 — Chris Infante (@Infante54) November 2, 2020

#Eagles DE Brandon Graham having a career year at 32 isn’t getting enough attention. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 2, 2020

Brandon Graham has maybe been the #Eagles best player this season — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 2, 2020

Brandon Graham is playing absolutely lights out this year. — Brenden Deeg (@eaglestalk_) November 2, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Completed three of his four passes for 17 yards, while also fumbling once in relief of starter Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City's 35-9 blowout of the Jets … Henne has played in two affairs this season off the bench, connecting on five of his six passes for 30 yards while also posting a one-yard rushing score.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two clashes due to the ailment, racking up 10 tackles with one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 7-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Washington had a bye this week … Hudson has seen the field in all seven games on special teams (none on defense), recording one tackle.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Played just six snaps off the bench in the Raiders' 16-6 triumph over the Browns, failing to register any stats before departing with an ankle injury and never returning … Hurst has competed in six outings (no starts) for the 4-3 Raiders, tallying 13 tackles, one pass defended, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five showdowns at left tackle for the 5-2 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Earned the starting nod and totaled five tackles and one tackle for loss in Dallas' 23-9 setback against the Eagles on Sunday night … Lewis has started six of the seven tilts he's played in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury) and has accumulated 25 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and one pass defended.

Even when DLaw doesn't make the play, his presence is felt. DLaw spills the pulling guard, which also takes out the TE lead block. This allows Xavier Woods to stay clean & spill the RB into Jourdan Lewis, who does a great job defeating the WR's block & making the tackle in space. pic.twitter.com/s3zUYKP260 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 2, 2020

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Earned his first starting assignment of the year in the Rams' 28-17 loss at Miami, playing 76 percent of his club's defensive snaps and finishing with three tackles … Long has started one of the eight affairs he's played in for 5-3 Los Angeles, compiling four tackles on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 4-3 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a clash this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Played four special teams in Dallas' 23-9 defeat to Philadelphia, but didn't log any stats … McKeon has competed in five of the Cowboys' eight contests, but has yet to notch any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Received playing time on both defense and special teams in 2-5 Minnesota's 28-22 triumph at Green Bay, posting one tackle … Metellus has seen action in six of the Vikings' seven games (primarily on special teams), racking up three tackles.

With the game and probably the season on the line, the #Vikings have rookie DBs Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand and Josh Metellus on the field against Aaron Rodgers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2020

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Saw action off the bench in Seattle's 37-27 victory over San Francisco, but didn't record any stats … Mone has seen the field in all seven of the 6-1 Seahawks' outings (no starts), registering seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety.

Bryan Mone's development is one of the best, but most-unheralded storylines this year. pic.twitter.com/TF5rqP0VMP — Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) November 2, 2020

Bryan Mone gets into the backfield to blow up a JaMycal Hasty run. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 1, 2020

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was promoted to the Raiders' active roster on Sept. 23 after the club signed him as a free agent four days prior, but has not yet appeared in a showdown this season.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Earned the starting nod for the seventh straight week for the 2-5 Patriots in their 24-21 loss to Buffalo, this time at right tackle … Onwenu has started all seven of New England's tilts this season — four on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

Highest-graded rookies in Wk 8



Offense: Michael Onwenu, Patriots G

Defense: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys CB pic.twitter.com/lSze6BHt06 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2020

Michael Onwenu is @PFF's highest-graded rookie in 2020.



He's played 80+ snaps at three different positions along the offensive line.



Against Buffalo in Week 8, he put on a show at RT. pic.twitter.com/TVpzZgL8mf — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) November 2, 2020

Mike Onwenu has only let up 1 sack, 1 QB hit and 3 total pressures in 7 games at three different OL positions... He’s a rookie... — Baadmon (@King_Askew__) November 2, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Played just four offensive snaps in Cleveland's 16-6 loss to the Raiders, but also returned one kick for 33 yards … Peoples-Jones has earned the starting nod in one of the five affairs he's competed in this season, hauling in three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, with his lone score standing as the game-winner in Cleveland's Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … He has also averaged 22.5 yards on 15 kick returns and 6.0 yards on four punt returns.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started 1-7 New York's 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday night and logged season-highs in both tackles (10) and passes defended (two) … Also returned one punt for 11 yards … Peppers has started six of the seven outings he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain) and has notched 37 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and three passes defended, while averaging 12.5 yards on six punt returns.

SUPER impressed with Jabrill Peppers, 10 total tackles and 2 passes defended against Tampa... I think he’s slowly growing into this system but it’s clear to me he CAN be a big part of this defense. — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 3, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Saints' 26-23 overtime win at Chicago … Ruiz has begun three of the six clashes he's participated in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), with his playing time coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Received just two special teams snaps (and no offensive ones) in the Packers' 28-22 loss to 2-5 Minnesota on Sunday … Runyan has seen action in all seven of the 5-2 Packers' contests, though he's only appeared on offense in three of them.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Was placed on the coronavirus list Oct. 19 and missed Thursday's 25-17 loss to Atlanta as a result … Schofield has played in five of the 3-5 Panthers' eight games, starting the first two outings at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 showdown against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Saw the first action of his professional career in Sunday's 24-21 setback at Buffalo, playing 12 defensive snaps off the bench and tallying one tackle … Uche was on the team's injured reserve list with an ankle ailment from Sept. 26-Nov. 1, missing 2-5 New England's first six tilts as a result.

Patriots rookie linebacker Josh Uche wound up playing more snaps than planned in his NFL debut.



He should take on an even bigger role moving forward. https://t.co/F6GhJjigbR pic.twitter.com/UshZhxdAr7 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 3, 2020

NESN: Patriots’ Josh Uche Earns Praise From Bill Belichick For Heads-Up Play Vs. Bills - https://t.co/t5uzTTxGyf — Patriots News Feed (@PatsFans_News) November 3, 2020

-Newton had Byrd open on a 3rd down, opted to take the sack.



-Josh Uche bringing the pressure to Josh Allen on 3rd down, maybe they found a good one.



-Newton finally checks down to a RB, White huge RAC. Feed him.



-Is Tashawn Bower decent? — PatriotsInfo (@PatsDraftInfo) November 3, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars had a bye week … Watson has earned the starting nod in one of the seven affairs he's competed in and has totaled 16 tackles for 1-6 Jacksonville.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville had the week off … Wilson has started each of the three clashes he has played in (missed four with the hamstring injury), accumulating 13 tackles, one pass defended and an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Played just five defensive snaps in New England's 24-21 loss at Buffalo, compiling one tackle … Winovich's playing time has decreased in each of the Patriots' last four contests … He has started five of the seven games he's played in this season, logging 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Steve Belichick on Chase Winovich: "Chase is doing a good job. He's a young player with a lot of skills."



Is his lack of playing time the result of anything he's doing?



"Definitely not. ... He's all about the team. Very unselfish guy. He hasn't done anything wrong." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 3, 2020

"He hasn't done anything wrong."



"He’s a good player. He’ll play."



Here's what Patriots coaches had to say about Chase Winovich's recent lack of playing time: https://t.co/vbhMLLjIY6 — NESN (@NESN) November 3, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers