News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I don’t want to really get into schematics, but I can promise you this: we had all the gaps covered. Now, the guy playing the weak ‘A’ was going to go there on a fit. It was depending on whether the quarterback was under center or in the gun. That’s as far as I’ll take it, but I can assure you, somebody was going to fit the ‘A’ gap. I’m saying it was a half blitz, half run fit type deal. So it was a half short yardage, half blitz fit based on things that happen in the backfield. I’ve run it about 60 times in maybe the last four or five years and had zero to negative yardage plays in that scenario 60 percent of the time. They've gone back to it with success. Obviously, I appreciate people critiquing my stuff, but you live and learn too.”
— Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on Wednesday, when asked why he played fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow at defensive tackle briefly on Sept. 21 at Wisconsin.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Moore Provides Update on McKeon, Pleased With Eubanks' Blocking Progression

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Don Brown Talks Wisconsin to Iowa Improvement, Goal Line Glasgow, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Nuggets on Five-Star Michigan Recruiting Target

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Don Brown Pleased With the way his Defense is Progressing

• Tzvi Machlin, TheSpun: 4-Star Center Mark Williams Revealed top 3, Commitment Date

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}