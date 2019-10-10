The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 10
Tweets of the day
What a DUDE pic.twitter.com/egPOGc9drm— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 9, 2019
Looking for WIN No. 71 vs. Illinois. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/P0xTECb9s3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2019
Junior @Tavonn_ is having another banner season for the Maize and Blue.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2019
⁰Confidence is 📈#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k4i3MYYeWs
Conference action continues this week, with six #B1GFootball contests highlighted by a pair of divisional matchups. pic.twitter.com/1ubSkk7c8s— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 9, 2019
Josh Metellus was a part of a big defensive effort by the Wolverines in week 6. pic.twitter.com/EIot0rIFND— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2019
October 9, 2019
Maurice Hurst recorded two sacks to help the Raiders beat the Bears. @TomBrady lit up the Washington Redskins to the tune of 348 yards and three touchdowns.@Wino earned his fourth sack in five NFL games. #ProBlue » https://t.co/hZE7nqBGX8 pic.twitter.com/lNjyjb4Lqs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2019
Uh oh! We 👀 you Spike! https://t.co/SLfRuZQtJh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 9, 2019
21 points for #️⃣2️⃣1️⃣— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 10, 2019
9-10 FG 🔥#RepTheDistrict | @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/xvrH833KBk
Michigan Hockey to Open Season at Yost Against No. 11-Ranked Clarksonhttps://t.co/zv0AZTFG4B#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EILHjIODtf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 9, 2019
why I chose the university of Michigan pic.twitter.com/Dip6tZte5T— 𝔧𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@JamesHarbaughJr) October 9, 2019
We have had a lot of success already this season, but take a quick look at what @UMichAthletics did as a team in the 2018-19 academic year -- in the field of play and in the classroom!#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/nIDrbsHCRj— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 9, 2019
THIS JUST IN! Letter jackets are still cool. 😃— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 9, 2019
138 U-M student-athletes received their varsity letter recently. A varsity letter is one of the most treasured souvenirs of a student-athlete's experience here at the University of Michigan.
MORE » https://t.co/uxFwJcy8gP pic.twitter.com/kgcDEvqoHr
The Alumni Education Gateway keeps you connected to U-M resources and courses long after leaving campus: https://t.co/1j2TG8BzeB pic.twitter.com/wnbeAjmQnL— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 9, 2019
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! #B1G #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8XMREgIk8q— Daeh McCullough (@daeh2023) October 9, 2019
.@UMichBaseball will not face MSU in B1G play in the upcoming 2020 season. Instead, Michigan will look to add to their 9-game win streak over MSU in two non-conference games— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 9, 2019
4/14 at the Lansing Lugnuts stadium
5/5 in Ann Arbor at home
The joys of having a bloated conference
#WolverineWorkout | The national #7 Wolverine women hit the Arb Hill on Tuesday to prep for next weekend's regular-season finale at the Pre-National Invite (Oct. 19)— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 9, 2019
Mix of shorter hill sprints, intermediate-length hills and the full long climb#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jMeFERsqgK
WIN! The boys get the job done tonight and pick up the non-conference dub. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GoJXgnuK87— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 10, 2019
WHAT. A. HEADER.@umichsoccer's Derick Broche with an amazing header to put Michigan ahead! pic.twitter.com/NThvSvQYZS— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 10, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Moore Provides Update on McKeon, Pleased With Eubanks' Blocking Progression
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Don Brown Talks Wisconsin to Iowa Improvement, Goal Line Glasgow, More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Nuggets on Five-Star Michigan Recruiting Target
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Don Brown Pleased With the way his Defense is Progressing
• Tzvi Machlin, TheSpun: 4-Star Center Mark Williams Revealed top 3, Commitment Date
