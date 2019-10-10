"I don’t want to really get into schematics, but I can promise you this: we had all the gaps covered. Now, the guy playing the weak ‘A’ was going to go there on a fit. It was depending on whether the quarterback was under center or in the gun. That’s as far as I’ll take it, but I can assure you, somebody was going to fit the ‘A’ gap. I’m saying it was a half blitz, half run fit type deal. So it was a half short yardage, half blitz fit based on things that happen in the backfield. I’ve run it about 60 times in maybe the last four or five years and had zero to negative yardage plays in that scenario 60 percent of the time. They've gone back to it with success. Obviously, I appreciate people critiquing my stuff, but you live and learn too.”

— Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on Wednesday, when asked why he played fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow at defensive tackle briefly on Sept. 21 at Wisconsin.