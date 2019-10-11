The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 11
Tweets of the day
Mayfield was fun to watch against Iowa! https://t.co/XFtDzbS9x7— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) October 10, 2019
BLOCKED!!— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2019
Chase Winovich comes up with the blocked punt for the Pats and scores!! #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/pQUxW5F5tc
WINOVICH GETS HIS FIRST NFL TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EMhO2RrLIl— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2019
Chase Winovich has more NFL TDs than Dwayne Haskins— ً (@DETGoBlue) October 11, 2019
〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️ #ChaseWinovich for the score.— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 11, 2019
Ima cry 😓 so proud @Wino https://t.co/3wkWNs1wI9— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) October 11, 2019
CHASE !!!!!!!!!— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) October 11, 2019
Winooooooooooo. pic.twitter.com/kI5s3AyQj8— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2019
Coach Spo has made it clear - Duncan Robinson is one of the best shooters on the planet. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/bU6k6mliAr— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2019
October 11, 2019 – Happy Birthday Pat Moons - https://t.co/ZrGDVdaWRU pic.twitter.com/lgr9OOtj8X— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 11, 2019
Greg Harden is a stalwart, a secret weapon for Michigan athletes! https://t.co/J0I8Iv5T1n— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 11, 2019
Mom just called: “Michigan better high score Illinois because their offense is bad and their defense is bad” #highscorethem 🤣🤣🙄— angelique (@chengelis) October 10, 2019
Dominos from recent Florida commits, Hunter Dickinson’s intriguing recruitment and some #FutureCast picks from @coreyevans_10.— Rivals (@Rivals) October 11, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/2njpN4ajYd pic.twitter.com/jBVipGIRfU
@Johnubacon just finished Overtime. I wish there was more. I loved it. Some of my favorite pieces were not even about the games but all of the behind the scenes stuff. It was awesome! #GoBlue— Jeremy Hagan (@JeremyHagan2) October 11, 2019
Michigan commits AJ Henning and JJ McCarthy are candidates #GoBlue https://t.co/VWVL9KZxir— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 11, 2019
Clarkston 2021 OT Rocco Spindler was offered by Florida, his 18th offer— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) October 10, 2019
https://t.co/wYRLsYByHS pic.twitter.com/ja4dYJlzag
Packing up lots of toiletries for our cuba friends that we have yet to meet! Team43 rocked it with their generosity pic.twitter.com/OPubiqFdw0— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) October 11, 2019
#TBT to 2014! 🏆🏆🏆— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) October 10, 2019
We are excited to host the 2020 NCAA Championships on April 17-18 in Crisler Center!#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/dv45ZcxcDy
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Illinois With a Fighting Illini Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Illinois
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In the Trenches — Iowa
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Q&A With top-10 Forward Isaiah Todd
