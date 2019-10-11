“The Blue Devils have the momentum, but could the Nov. 1 commitment from [Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star center] Mark Williams — he is expected to choose Duke — push Dickinson elsewhere? Possibly, which is why the Wolverines may be the team to watch as things finally wind down.”

— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Corey Evans, discussing where Michigan stands in the recruitment of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star center Hunter Dickinson.