{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Illinois

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Coming off a visit to Kansas for the controversial Late Night at the Phog, [Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy] five-star [power] forward Isaiah Todd announced a commitment date of Oct. 17 and that he would be deciding between Kansas and Michigan. Could this be the first major recruiting win for [head coach] Juwan Howard at Michigan? Or did the trip to Kansas for Late Night win him over for the Jayhawks? Our latest intel suggests it just might be good news for the Wolverines next Friday. Todd mentioned in his interview with [Rivals.com college basketball analyst] Corey Evans this week that the visit to Ann Arbor went a long way with him and he’s also intrigued by the possibility of playing for a coach who played and coached in the NBA.”
— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Dan McDonald, in his Friday "McDonald's Nuggets" article.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball — Isaiah Todd, More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The Tale of the Tape: How Michigan and Illinois Match up

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Illinois

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen and Borton

• Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: McDonald's Nuggets: Almost Time to tip; Florida; Recruiting

