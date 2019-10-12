The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 12
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Illinois
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: ABC
Tweets of the day
Welcome to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2019
Your Friday Night Report 👇#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xvrWgSpaik
Next Stop: Champaign, Illinois #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZlTRYSs3dD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2019
Touched down in Illinois! pic.twitter.com/1cnQLBBJvN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2019
Michigan and Illinois will renew their #B1G rivalry for the first time since 2016, when Michigan scored a 41-8 victory at the Big House.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2019
Interactive digital guide to get ready for tomorrow -- which includes a game preview from @JonJansen77. » https://t.co/gozFR03oVA #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zWfQUQDAy1
Michigan hasn't allowed a touchdown in nine straight quarters and faces an Illinois offense tomorrow that is doubtful to have its starting QB.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) October 11, 2019
So good to spend time with John Beilein before #Pistons vs Cavs at LCA. He’s enthusiastic about a new challenge. Cavs Players love him. Teaching the basics - pass to the outside hand, on-time & on-target, pivot fundamentals. The Cavs are lucky to have him!— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) October 11, 2019
Season is officially underway! 🙌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/edJVBFfOPM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2019
Back in the blue scripts tonight 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JtuQEQ3HgL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2019
@CoachPearsonUM talking the Keys to the Game with @AlRandall2 for tonight's game!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2019
Puck drop @ 7:30 pm! https://t.co/V5a6CrI2Uc
Donate to @chadtough or @GoTeamIMPACT instead! 👊🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/Hf1GkvrnLQ— Chase Winovich (@Wino) October 11, 2019
2021 Michigan LB target Casey Phinney (@caseyphinney) lined up RB and scored in the first half #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B7nyj4S2L9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 12, 2019
2021 Michigan LB target Casey Phinney (@caseyphinney) scores his second TD of the day #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WPSLldItOl— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 12, 2019
.@paigejones_10 with the kill! 💥@umichvball takes the first set here in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/kQm0zqW9tg— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 12, 2019
This is one of the strangest game winning OT goals in a rivalry game ever but it counts all the same— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 11, 2019
10 in a row against OSU. Snaps Michigan’s streak of 9 (1997-2000) as the new longest in the rivalry #GOBLUE https://t.co/lwrvBbDctK
GOAL MICHIGAN!!!! 68:02. Wolverines capitalize long hit to move the ball through the circle. Southam lays out to poke the ball ahead, and Dowthwaite chipped it right through the OSU goalie's legs.— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 11, 2019
Michigan 2, Ohio State 1 pic.twitter.com/Z4rTs5zx9n
SCORES!!!!!!!! MICHIGAN WINS!!!— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 11, 2019
A wild goal by Meg Dowthwaite in OT that just rolls between the OSU keeper’s legs gives #11 @UMichFldHockey a 2-1 OT win over #18 Ohio State!!!
10 straight wins over Ohio State by @UMichFldHockey#GoBlue
