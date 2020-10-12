 Former Michigan Wolverines basketball & current Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson's NBA season came to an end last night.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“A big HAIL! to @D_Bo20 with all that has gone on ... it was a joy to watch & see you become a star! Congrats on all you have accomplished. This is just the beginning ... we can't wait to see what happens.”
— The Michigan Basketball Twitter Account yesterday, congratulating Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson when his club's season came to an end in the NBA Finals
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Rayshaun Benny, Notes From the Road

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Thoughts on McCarthy, Crippen and top Targets

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan QB Commit McCarthy Highlights

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: J.J. McCarthy Overload, Evaluation Notes, More

• InterMat Staff: Massa Repeats as Senior Nationals Champ, Dean Impressive in Return to Competition

---

