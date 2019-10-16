The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 16
Tweets of the day
Foot on the gas. 🏃💨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2019
GAME SIX: Michigan at Illinois #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/7eeoYoKDQ6
The Wolverines defense has allowed just 111 yards on 102 carries in the past three weeks. 😤#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/17NSnE4yIv— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 15, 2019
Don’t call him Little Moe ... Franz Wagner is ready to create his own legacy with 〽️🏀 ... take some time to get to know the newest Wolverine. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1HB7jujRR8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 16, 2019
Isaiah Todd has announced that he will make his college decision at 7:45 P.M. ET on Thursday. Decided between Michigan and Kansas.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 15, 2019
Kansas’ Bill Self and an assistant will meet with Todd today just two days prior to the announcement.
No word on if Michigan will be in.
Love this clip from 1951!!@UMich @umichband @UMichFootball @umichBentley— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 16, 2019
GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/PHTLS2j3dO
I still have no clue how De'Veon Smith scored on this play 😂 pic.twitter.com/HvSo6BKXfg— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) October 15, 2019
Five-star Jaden Springer breaks down his top 3 of Tennessee, Memphis and Michigan and says an announcement date is coming soon. Full interview (premium): https://t.co/gBTnvYoZH2 pic.twitter.com/GsOanHtc79— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) October 15, 2019
📸 from tonight's Mel Pearson @CoachPearsonUM Radio Show at @pretzelbellA2 #GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/4v2aQxNM0j— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2019
🎤 Introducing Mr. Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings)— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 15, 2019
#️⃣1️⃣ player in Massachusetts & future Michigan Wolverine to the 2020 #AllAmericanBowl 🏈 @NBCSports
#AABSZN20 🇺🇸#GOBLUE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ySq9wp7ii3
Thank you Representative O'Malley for coming out and supporting me and my team. Any advice, @Wino @_Dbush11? #GoBlue〽️ @AABonNBC https://t.co/i9uoMCR8uX— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) October 16, 2019
Out at Milton Academy getting ready to welcome #GoBlue 〽️ commit Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) to the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ #AllAmericanBowl 🏈#AABSZN20 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Jbb4pSzhXO— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 15, 2019
Beyond excited to have been chosen to play for the @USNFT in the International Bowl ‘20. I look forward to playing with my fellow U.S. football brothers, representing our great nation, inside the AT&T Stadium this January! #USALLIN @CoachAI @ChuckT17 @AlPopsUSAFB pic.twitter.com/ICmkntBrOG— Jeffrey Persi (@Jeffrey_Persi) October 15, 2019
#KOTD @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/zkXDElIMHS— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) October 15, 2019
Welcome Wednesdays are back on North Campus tomorrow morning! @UMichStudents can join us from 9-11 a.m. for 🥯 and ☕.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 15, 2019
Full details here: https://t.co/341n5nfOTe pic.twitter.com/8EYGMuSz8K
Saying goodbye to a beautiful country, and beautiful people! Thank you #CUBA for your amazing hospitality! @umichsoftball is so grateful! #FallBreak! We learned a LOT! pic.twitter.com/yvZCvUIro0— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) October 15, 2019
The University of Michigan is an international community, and we're incredibly proud to represent so many different countries, cultures and traditions as our UMFH program. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z8x3Yg9ELA— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 15, 2019
The Wolverines have cracked the top 20 for the first time since the 2016 campaign, coming in at No. 19 this week in the @UnitedCoaches Poll!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/TXliUbj9z1— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 15, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF Extra: The Latest on Isaiah Todd
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Charbonnet Gives Update on Health, Dax Hill on why he Chose U-M
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Notebook: James Franklin Previews Michigan, Talks Gattis
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Analysis — Illinois: A Closer Look
• Krysten Peek, Rivals.com: Announcement Coming Soon for Five-Star Jaden Springer
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook