The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 16

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I’m just ready to get up there. I’ve been looking forward to it for the past two years — ever since we went there my sophomore year. We [haven’t] finished the payback. Playing there and losing there — it still hurts regardless of if we won last year. The last time we were there, we lost. We have nothing to show for it.”
— Michigan senior safety Josh Metellus, on his anxiousness to avenge the 2017 blowout loss at Penn State

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF Extra: The Latest on Isaiah Todd

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Charbonnet Gives Update on Health, Dax Hill on why he Chose U-M

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Notebook: James Franklin Previews Michigan, Talks Gattis

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Analysis — Illinois: A Closer Look

• Krysten Peek, Rivals.com: Announcement Coming Soon for Five-Star Jaden Springer

{{ article.author_name }}