“I’m just ready to get up there. I’ve been looking forward to it for the past two years — ever since we went there my sophomore year. We [haven’t] finished the payback. Playing there and losing there — it still hurts regardless of if we won last year. The last time we were there, we lost. We have nothing to show for it.”

— Michigan senior safety Josh Metellus, on his anxiousness to avenge the 2017 blowout loss at Penn State