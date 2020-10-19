 Tough news for former Michigan Wolverines football LB Devin Bush yesterday, who tore his ACL and is done for the year.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I say a prayer every day that Jim & my @UMichFootball guys are healthy & safe & will attack Minnesota with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind! I am counting down for the first game! 6 more days!”
— Larry Prout Jr. on Twitter yesterday, who has endured through over 100 surgeries and is a close friend of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Impact Freshmen, TD Leaders and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down new Michigan Commits

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook: Game Thoughts on Michigan Commits, Targets

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: The Mitten Swing, Rayshaun Benny and More

• Ray Fittipaldo, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Steelers' Devin Bush Expected to Miss Season With Torn ACL

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}