The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 19
Tweets of the day
No. 18 Michigan opens as 2-point favorites at No. 21 Minnesota #GoBlue https://t.co/GgtclteWx6— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 18, 2020
Congrats to Anselm Scipione, the latest member of the Jug Brotherhood (local 1903). Pretty nice. Anyone else out there with nice replica jug(s)? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pvYfBMxEpw— MVictors (@MVictors) October 18, 2020
1 week!!!! pic.twitter.com/sVKCORogv2— Garin W. Sparks 🎬 (@garinshouse) October 18, 2020
I say a prayer every day that Jim & my @UMichFootball guys are healthy & safe & will attack Minnesota with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind! I am counting down for the first game! 6 more days! @CoachJim4UM @Coach_SMoore @FBCoachDBrown @AaronBDesigns @grant_newsome @buquest15 pic.twitter.com/Evdyd6wnyz— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) October 18, 2020
To win on the road, and to win The Little Brown Jug, the 〽️🏈 QB needs to make plays & score TD’s - just like John Navarre did in that incredible 2003 come-from-behind victory in Minneapolis.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 18, 2020
GO BLUE! Beat Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/B46e9H3xnw
Starting today, it’s all about The Jug and making sure it comes back to Ann Arbor.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 18, 2020
GO BLUE! Beat Minnesota!
Photo courtesy: @umichBentley pic.twitter.com/9M7GFSL2h5
If you were driving to the Ohio Stadium dedication in 1922, this was your ideal ride #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/bmFlyZ3vOt— MVictors (@MVictors) October 18, 2020
Just a quick heads up to all. My podcast The Brandy Show-Conversations with... episode all about the venerable Michigan Replay show is now up on you tube with pictures. heres the link, https://t.co/kJxU9FVWm1 if so inclined, download and subscribe pic.twitter.com/4cjpbUoRlA— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) October 18, 2020
2021 SG Caleb Houstan tells me his goal is to make a decision before the start of his HS season in late November.— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanSI) October 18, 2020
Duke, Michigan, Alabama and Virginia all contending.
His blog drops this week.
Photo of the Week:— University of Michigan (@UMich) October 18, 2020
We’re just going to LEAVE this here.
For more photos and videos like this be sure to follow us on @Instagram at https://t.co/rU0fqScNjW pic.twitter.com/gPDvSN4fML
Jabrill Peppers celebrating in style ‼️ @JabrillPeppers @Giants— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2020
📺 #WASvsNYG on FOX pic.twitter.com/etsBVIMSU1
Prayers up for Devin 🙏 https://t.co/RvAYqEDVIw— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) October 18, 2020
On @TomBrady , I watch ever throw this guy makes and his arm is just as good as it was 15 years ago. Yes, 15 years ago. @Buccaneers— Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) October 18, 2020
Michigan Men 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BwlKW8lAiY— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 18, 2020
All smiles from @TomBrady and @RobGronkowski in Tampa Bay today 😄👏— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 18, 2020
(via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/POWDTdNzCO
Let’s go Bucs!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 18, 2020
still got a lil something 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/32pPJYMF44— Tj Guy (@guyjr11) October 18, 2020
I just got my first official offer to Michigan university 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Thank you god my father and mother for everything they do..— Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) October 18, 2020
Go Blue @SamWebb77 @19Bellamy @CoachJim4UM @AllenTrieu @Thee_Matty_D @UMichHotTakes @UMichFootball @TheD_Zone pic.twitter.com/lqntmsH1Kp
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Impact Freshmen, TD Leaders and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down new Michigan Commits
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook: Game Thoughts on Michigan Commits, Targets
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: The Mitten Swing, Rayshaun Benny and More
• Ray Fittipaldo, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Steelers' Devin Bush Expected to Miss Season With Torn ACL
