TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 20

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 06:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 20

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"You might be surprised in a pleasant way [referring to Milton]. He has great arm strength and has developed touch — a passer's touch. He's throwing the appropriate throws."
— Jim Harbaugh on QB Joe Milton
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Monday Musings: Jim Harbaugh Seems Highest On One Thing In Particular

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest On Top Targets Donovan Edwards, Rayshaun Benny

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh: Joe Milton 'Has Developed A Passer's Touch'

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: P.J. Fleck Talks Michigan, Possibility Of Players Missing Game Due To COVID

Aaron McMann, MLive: Kickoff time set for Michigan-Michigan State Halloween showdown

---

