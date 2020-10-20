TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 20

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 20
Tweets Of The Day
🔵 GAME TIME ALERT 🔵— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 19, 2020
We'll kick off vs. Michigan State at NOON ET next week (10/31), over on FOX. pic.twitter.com/KpgqJzEMyr
Jim Harbaugh says Joe Milton is doing "a lot of great things."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 19, 2020
"He's made a lot of strides."
Full video: https://t.co/XCfwCsxtO4 pic.twitter.com/sDZiBpxJhO
A Michigan spokesman has confirmed that linebacker Charles Thomas has entered the transfer portal. #GoBlue— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 19, 2020
Hit me like a brick wall this morning. It's mf game week. pic.twitter.com/JnZIuc9Y1y— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 19, 2020
Harbaugh: We've talked about playing Dax Hill at corner because he's such a good cover guy. He likes the challenge and is excited about it this week. That competitive side is what makes it special.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 19, 2020
Harbaugh: You might be surprised in a pleasant way [referring to Milton]. He has great arm strength and has developed touch — a passer's touch. He's throwing the appropriate throws.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 19, 2020
Jim Harbaugh says he feels "really good" about his team in terms of "talent and oneness."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 19, 2020
"Nothing is more important than The Team."
Full video: https://t.co/XCfwCsxtO4 pic.twitter.com/3GYEqBM5rm
Statement from @TaylorLewan77 regarding injury news pic.twitter.com/XSfd9cCmRJ— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) October 19, 2020
SINK. THE. BOAT. 😤〽️ pic.twitter.com/58TQtQQx24— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) October 19, 2020
About that time! pic.twitter.com/yogBtRi5pt— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) October 19, 2020
It’s Here‼️🎥 https://t.co/2pZo8Hw4f6— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) October 19, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Monday Musings: Jim Harbaugh Seems Highest On One Thing In Particular
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest On Top Targets Donovan Edwards, Rayshaun Benny
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh: Joe Milton 'Has Developed A Passer's Touch'
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: P.J. Fleck Talks Michigan, Possibility Of Players Missing Game Due To COVID
• Aaron McMann, MLive: Kickoff time set for Michigan-Michigan State Halloween showdown
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook