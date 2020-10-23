 We preview the Michigan Wolverines' Saturday football game at Minnesota with a Golden Gopher insider.
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Considering the replacements on defense and unknowns of potential COVID and opt-out issues for Minnesota, I’m going with Michigan, 28-24.”
— Minnesota insider Sean Williams of TheGopherReport.com, projecting Michigan to win on Saturday

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Football at Minnesota

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Minnesota With a Golden Gopher Insider

• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: How to Stop Minnesota Stars Morgan and Bateman

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Q&A With a Minnesota Insider

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals Publishers Share Keys to Big Ten Season

---

