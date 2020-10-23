The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 23
Tweets of the day
48 HOURS pic.twitter.com/VsxKylnUqx— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 22, 2020
After overcoming adversity, injuries, and a 10 point halftime deficit, Michigan came back to win, 30-20 in 1987 at Minnesota. The postgame locker room looked & sounded like this.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 22, 2020
Enjoy, GO BLUE & Beat the Gophers!! pic.twitter.com/G9XsIbylJm
2 DAYS! #GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/PLmZzJVMjn— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 22, 2020
Will we see Chris Evans break a long TD run against Minnesota once again? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jWhc0GJVrD— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 22, 2020
Jug 401: Did Yost really want the Little Brown Jug returned? https://t.co/qcTjBgTljX— MVictors (@MVictors) October 22, 2020
Hardcore Jug Lore - let's go!https://t.co/TMa6ISbckb— MVictors (@MVictors) October 23, 2020
Happy Bob Bergeron Day! 🎉#OTD in 1983, the walk-on K came up clutch to send No. 10 @UMichFootball to a Homecoming win vs. No. 12 Iowa. pic.twitter.com/xUdVet7Xmw— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 22, 2020
I'm excited for whoever has the winning bid. After this, you will better understand why Lloyd Carr is a National Champion and one of the best men, I've ever known. #GoBlue #JustWin @UMichFootball https://t.co/5nVZKXMQkt— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) October 22, 2020
Jabrill with the sack 💪 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Jbt21oVggB— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 23, 2020
DAILY REMINDERS:— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) October 22, 2020
• Do your absolute best.
• Keep a positive mindset.
• Embrace new challenges.
• Worrying gets you nowhere.
• Be thankful for your blessings.
• Use your time and energy wisely.
• What you believe, you can achieve. #GoBlue🔵〽️
#SharetheWorkload https://t.co/WbQroSAMqh— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 22, 2020
To download this in full size — and many other wallpapers — just click here: https://t.co/EA2FUx4MCY https://t.co/kexZXFkSeJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2020
Kind words from Big Au ...— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) October 22, 2020
It has been such a blessing to have someone with you heart & dedication with us this season!#GoBlue https://t.co/U4TKmbXom7
"That's the winner! The Canadian World Cup superstar, Jayde Riviere!"— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 22, 2020
The @umichwsoccer and @CanadaSoccerEN standout advances her squad to the 2019 Big Ten championship on this score in OT.
Watch this match tonight at 7 PM ET on BTN. 📺 pic.twitter.com/kR7jF6W0bn
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Football at Minnesota
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Minnesota With a Golden Gopher Insider
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: How to Stop Minnesota Stars Morgan and Bateman
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Q&A With a Minnesota Insider
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals Publishers Share Keys to Big Ten Season
---
