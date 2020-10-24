 It's finally game day! The Michigan Wolverines' football team will take on Minnesota tonight at 7:30.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 24

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Fortunately, we have no such egos among our regulars at TheWolverine.com. We enter the season with some new faces to join the old, a great group of teammates and workhorses who had busy, long offseasons to cultivate their second loves. Among their accomplishments: Austin “Alvin” Fox’s prized, 200-pound pig, Sandy, took second place at the Westphalia Town Fair this summer. Fox, asked for comment after he celebrated with a few Busch Lights, responded, “those Fowler folks can eat my shorts!” to resounding applause from the three in attendance. The family celebrated with a lovely Sunday ham dinner the following week (Sandy was present).”
— Chris Balas in yesterday's Staff Picks article, with his latest (wildly successful) attempt at humor

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Minnesota

• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Milton 'the Leader,' Rayshaun Benny, Missing Gophers and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Makes top Group for key RB Target Donovan Edwards

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: 'Michigan Will win if...,' MVP Candidates and More

• Sean Williams, The Gopher Report: Staff Predictions: Michigan at Minnesota

---

{{ article.author_name }}