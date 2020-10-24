The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 24
Tweets of the day
Game Day Eve 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9oyesq3FSr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 24, 2020
📍 Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/x6grwMzo6u— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2020
Did you know...that between 1975 & 1978, 〽️🏈 wore 4 different road uniform combinations????— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 23, 2020
I wonder if @HailEquipment has any surprises for us this year?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/6nG6Dv70YK
The folks at @RivalryTrophy do a great job & if you haven’t done so already, make sure you get your own Little Brown Jug at @TheMDen like I did - you won’t be disappointed!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 23, 2020
GO BLUE!! Beat The Gophers!! pic.twitter.com/Pww8KtqGHV
let's go @DenardX ! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/t5GwM0OF4j— MVictors (@MVictors) October 23, 2020
Fall is our favorite time in #AnnAbor pic.twitter.com/I7n7W1Jryx— University of Michigan (@UMich) October 23, 2020
The last time Michigan opened their football season with Minnesota??— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 24, 2020
Never.
This is gonna be fun!
GO BLUE!!
Sneak peek! Coming soon #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6DSkqJWhRr— MVictors (@MVictors) October 23, 2020
It’s not my team playing tonight (we have to wait till tomorrow #GoBlue @UMichFootball ) but it’s nice to see @B1Gfootball back in action tonight. @IlliniFootball #IlliniFootball @BadgerFootball #Badgers @BigTenNetwork— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) October 24, 2020
After today’s practice, @JuwanHoward had a few items for the boys! #GearDrop#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZLbXwXqsZh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 24, 2020
Just a few more items from the folks at @Jumpman23 👊🏽#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ScCSvTL0im— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 24, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/7o8mfywN0S— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 23, 2020
Zach Charbonnet ripped off a 41-yard run in the opener vs. MTSU last season, but he had only two 20+ yard runs the rest of the year (35 vs. ND; 22 at IU).— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) October 23, 2020
I'm looking forward to seeing how he moves on the field now that he reportedly is 100%.
Let this sink in - @TomBrady's career has spanned two generations of Runyans.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 23, 2020
The 🐐 shared the field with @BIGJDR at @umichfootball and with Jon's son Sunday vs. the Packers. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pe8xqDJi7W
Source: The Division 1 Basketball Oversight Committee will discuss in today's meeting whether or not teams will be eligible to play in two MTEs during the upcoming season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 23, 2020
gameday 🖤.. make a statement 💯 pic.twitter.com/RZTMr6bq7K— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) October 23, 2020
“Just because I can carry something well, doesn’t mean it’s not heavy”.— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) October 23, 2020
Live from an eery-looking Clarkston High, where Oak Park Rivals100 DT and Michigan target Rayshaun Benny is suited up and expected to play #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YReUMmvKoO— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 23, 2020
Michigan commit Quintin Somerville (@quintinn_2) is the captain for tonight’s game #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HSEdMZjwJq— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 24, 2020
Game No. 14: Saguaro vs. Hamilton pic.twitter.com/zbjzqTGLua— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 24, 2020
About 20 minutes from kickoff 😬— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Minnesota
• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Milton 'the Leader,' Rayshaun Benny, Missing Gophers and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Makes top Group for key RB Target Donovan Edwards
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: 'Michigan Will win if...,' MVP Candidates and More
• Sean Williams, The Gopher Report: Staff Predictions: Michigan at Minnesota
