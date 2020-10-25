The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 25
Tweets of the day
HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan vs. Minnesota— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2020
(Delivered by @UPS) pic.twitter.com/FGwjaGbBlb
October 25, 2020
MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE WITH A SCOOP 'N SCORE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7T0GYcQAke— ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2020
Style of Play! When the back side cut off blocks show up down the field with hustle!! Great job @gilesjackson__ & @MikeSainristil and @Trilllroman to get it started! https://t.co/MhHNQC6n0r— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) October 25, 2020
Well, I got home from a surreal night in Michigan Stadium working the @UMichFootball radio broadcast with Dierdorf and @jimbrandstatter from an empty Michigan Stadium just in time to watch a crazy ending to a wild #WorldSeries game. pic.twitter.com/ZeTXe7ep11— Bruce Madej (@BrMadej) October 25, 2020
After tonight's win, Michigan is now 9-2 vs. teams ranked 11-25 under Jim Harbaugh.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) October 25, 2020
How it started.... How it’s going.... pic.twitter.com/73vwyRzbd5— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) October 25, 2020
The Little Brown Jug is headed back to Ann Arbor 〽️— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 25, 2020
The oldest trophy in college football.
(via @UMichFootball) pic.twitter.com/55sH2x68eO
First collegiate catch in the 📚 for @Trilllroman! pic.twitter.com/kKr7pcbpIX— Daniel Plocher (@DanPlocher) October 25, 2020
IT’S GREAT TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE!!!! 〽️ #GoBlue— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) October 25, 2020
JUG STAYS HOME BABY!!! Great TEAM dub!! 〽️— Chuck Filiaga (@CFiliaga) October 25, 2020
✅25 point win against a Top 25 Team— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) October 25, 2020
✅#KeepTheJug
On To The Next One...#KeepPaulBunyan
🤫#SmileBack #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RSouqsZsxf
M O O D @KwityPaye_19 pic.twitter.com/aIb0FgNMgg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2020
Joe Milton: "My performance, I did well. I executed the plays that were called. I really didn’t have too many hiccups. I was comfortable in the pocket. Our o-line did great."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 25, 2020
Best decision I have ever made. Go Blue Forever〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/UegU6dPpJk— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) October 25, 2020
Ayyyy pic.twitter.com/2W8YoBcyEG— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) October 25, 2020
The man of the hour pic.twitter.com/qts8ZHWOYt— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 25, 2020
Joe Milton: “My first start, I wasn’t scared. I always say ‘Fear God. Faith over fear.’”— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 25, 2020
hello @UMichFootball 👀— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 25, 2020
See you in Ann Arbor next week @CFBONFOX #BigNoonSaturday
🚨Attn: Jug Brotherhood, and those who need to fill in their @RivalryTrophy jug scores:— MVictors (@MVictors) October 25, 2020
49 | 2020 | 24
style guide below#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1f8xgknIUy
Harbaugh: I'm proud of our team and believe in them — I respect them and trust them. It was fun — I was living every play with them and am honored to be their coach.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 25, 2020
Harbaugh: Milton had a great command of the offense and ran the ball with authority. He had great ball security and had a great game. I have so much respect for Joe.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 25, 2020
That man @mikebarrett_MB1 gon be a problem y’all. We been known, y’all just now seeing it. 💯🤭— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) October 25, 2020
🗣 It's officially #BeatState week.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 25, 2020
That kr was bad on me. I got y’all next week ✊🏽— RT G5 (@gilesjackson__) October 25, 2020
The Joe Milton era begins tonight. pic.twitter.com/5sHWXSNDq9— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) October 24, 2020
WAKE UP, IT’S GAME DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/pnjqpYPk3o— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 24, 2020
It wouldn't be a football Saturday without @umichband. As featured during #HomecomingAtHome, enjoy this pre-game performance from last season. pic.twitter.com/SVcJKjVXVh— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 24, 2020
Highest-graded returning Big Ten DL:— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 24, 2020
1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan - 82.9
2. Shaka Toney, Penn State - 81.3
3. Kwity Paye, Michigan - 80.9 pic.twitter.com/sZhUZ5BqYX
Wishing @UMichFootball luck in tonight’s season opener! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/8K8Arbb7WR— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2020
Clay’s Plays - CFB Week 8— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 24, 2020
🏈Michigan -2
🏈Indiana +6
🏈Rutgers +14
🏈Ohio State -27
🏈Ole Miss +3.5
🏈NW -11.5 and under 54.5 pic.twitter.com/wSUnNn5CWw
Celebrating our (virtual) WEEKEND OF CHAMPIONS today and the anniversaries of our 1950 and 1980 Big Ten championship teams— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) October 24, 2020
Read More: https://t.co/pMSveLj0Bg#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/W43ZGkl58y
Texas A&M offers Rivals100 Michigan WR commit Xavier Worthy https://t.co/T8P5bnNnqI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 25, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Crushes Minnesota in Minneapolis, 49-24
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Offense Goes Wild in Runaway win at Minnesota
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Harbaugh, Milton Talk win Over Minnesota
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football — Five Best Players of the Game
• Sean Williams, The Gopher Report: Michigan Postgame: P.J. Fleck
