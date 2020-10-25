 The Michigan Wolverines' football team destroyed Minnesota last night in Minneapolis, 49-24.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 25

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Joe was great. First time starting, on the road against a really good top 25 ranked team on a big Saturday night stage … the whole shebang. He was cool as a cucumber. He handled everything with aplomb. His accuracy in the passing game, real command of the offense, and he ran with the football with authority and had great ball security. Just really, really played an outstanding game.”
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, praising redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton after last night's blowout win over Minnesota

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Crushes Minnesota in Minneapolis, 49-24

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Offense Goes Wild in Runaway win at Minnesota

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Harbaugh, Milton Talk win Over Minnesota

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football — Five Best Players of the Game

• Sean Williams, The Gopher Report: Michigan Postgame: P.J. Fleck

{{ article.author_name }}