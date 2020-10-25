“Joe was great. First time starting, on the road against a really good top 25 ranked team on a big Saturday night stage … the whole shebang. He was cool as a cucumber. He handled everything with aplomb. His accuracy in the passing game, real command of the offense, and he ran with the football with authority and had great ball security. Just really, really played an outstanding game.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, praising redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton after last night's blowout win over Minnesota