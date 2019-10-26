News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Notre Dame at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 7:30 PM

Channel: ABC

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Congratulations to last week’s winner, John Borton. This week’s receives the right to attempt to kick the Irish leprechaun mascot through the uprights at halftime (year’s supply of Dr. Pepper whether he’s successful or not)."
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas in Friday's 'Staff Picks' article.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: U-M/Notre Dame, Harbaugh NFL Rumors, Hunter Dickinson and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Thoughts: The QB Room, Harbaugh and the NFL, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Notre Dame

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Previewing a Huge Recruiting Weekend for Michigan

• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Game Analysis: Michigan RB Commit Blake Corum

{{ article.author_name }}