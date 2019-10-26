The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 26
Michigan on TV
What: Notre Dame at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 7:30 PM
Channel: ABC
Tweets of the day
#FlashbackFriday— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 25, 2019
Remember this wild finish in 2011?@UMichFootball hosts Notre Dame at the Big House again Saturday: pic.twitter.com/QSeElyPJjq
The Big House is the place to be on Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/ZdPTqFi6Xd— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 25, 2019
October 26, 2019
This is a big opportunity for us. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/w9RfJBSkrL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2019
A limited number of tickets were just made available for tomorrow's @UMichFootball clash with Notre Dame.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 25, 2019
TIX » https://t.co/JvNwyVokJT#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/CDDNkgygin
Heading to The Big House tomorrow?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 25, 2019
Get all the info you need with our 2019 Michigan Stadium Guide: https://t.co/PladDGeqgj#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tNRFZ2F7b0
Plenty of legends on both sides...— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2019
Who would you pick to make your perfect @NDFootball-@UMichFootball squad? 🍀〽️ pic.twitter.com/sZLdL5vFJV
Transport yourself back to U-M and enjoy the fall scenery as we take an afternoon stroll across Central Campus. 🍂 https://t.co/lTGcCww1Io— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 25, 2019
THIS JUST IN: U-M announces future home games with Hawaii and East Carolina.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2019
INFO » https://t.co/0SeHPPQGyf#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/wAaVlIgdVG
Go Blue Game Day October 26, 2019 Michigan vs Notre Dame - https://t.co/jFrAigDKHX pic.twitter.com/z9lyjosdIZ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 26, 2019
Could it happen again? #umichfootball #goblue #fucknd #catfishheisman #notreshame #purplecoachexplodes https://t.co/zvAu6Deu6P— Steve Everitt (@SteveEveritt51) October 26, 2019
I think this is the thought process for @AJHenning3...— Griffin Television (@GriffinTVClub) October 26, 2019
“Oh, there’s the end zone...I’m gonna run toward it. Hmmm...there’s like 5 guys in the way. Whatever.” 😂😂😂@LWEastAthletics @LWDistrict210 @EDGYTIM @NBCSPreps @suntimes_preps @FNDrive pic.twitter.com/ZEBfbJCcfw
Michigan fans, y’all want speed? Check out AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) turning on the jets on this 43-yard TD #GoBlue 😱💨💨 pic.twitter.com/ddbfekeZyd— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019
Michigan commit AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) racked up more than 100 yards receiving and 2 TDs en route to helping his team finish the regular season with a perfect record.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019
Henning will visit Michigan tomorrow and is, of course, predicting a win over Notre Dame #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T7rDDalp6z
.@Missi_Matthews goes 1-on-1 with @_Dbush11 to discuss his high school jersey retirement, leading the league in takeaways and surprising himself. pic.twitter.com/Hgi46P6tmX— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 25, 2019
TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/XX4WrPl2mv— Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) October 26, 2019
HAIL TO THE VICTORS!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 26, 2019
Michigan takes down No. 18 Western Michigan!〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yL4u10awu4
Early Lead, Mann Lift Wolverines to Shutout Win Over No. 18 Western Michiganhttps://t.co/hnvo1jd1La#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gKMPUrE8nX— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 26, 2019
Video: Mann, Wolverines shutout No. 18-ranked WMU#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gxfn5bEWoV— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 26, 2019
Hear from @umichwbball coach Kim Barnes Arico as she previews the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/y1aCE54oVw— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 25, 2019
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: U-M/Notre Dame, Harbaugh NFL Rumors, Hunter Dickinson and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Friday Thoughts: The QB Room, Harbaugh and the NFL, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Notre Dame
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Previewing a Huge Recruiting Weekend for Michigan
• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Game Analysis: Michigan RB Commit Blake Corum
