 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 27
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 27

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"His blocking was phenomenal. He had the opportunity for the touchdown. It's so natural for him to catch it that he turned his head. Very next play, he nearly scored. I love him. He's a great competitive and real football player."
— Jim Harbaugh on sophomore TE Erick All
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh News and Views, Pre-MSU

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Donovan Edwards Intel; Michigan's Official Visit Plan

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Praises Josh Gattis, Talks Challenge Of Facing MSU, More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Vincent Gray Discusses Importance Of Forcing Turnovers Prior To MSU Game

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}