TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 27

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 27
Tweets Of The Day
Last month's issue of The Wolverine Magazine. Our cover jinxes work a bit differently ... #GoBlue @Qbjayy7 pic.twitter.com/tVZOIqIp62— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 27, 2020
👀〽️ Violence and effort...@KwityPaye_19 @aidanhutch97 @mikebarrett_MB1 @Thechrishinton @DonovanJeter95 @JuliusWelschof @TaylorUpshaw91 @Luiji_V @McGrone_Strong @JoshuaRoss_12 @primetimedunkin @DavidOjabo @mazismith @CoachNua https://t.co/PJwI9pKpGU— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) October 26, 2020
https://t.co/MreSGIrnhs pic.twitter.com/aJewCVUNXb— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 26, 2020
NOONER!! https://t.co/GJWPJabpqh— Jack Scheel (@scheeltweets) October 26, 2020
Aye yo Donovan 😅😅😅— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) October 26, 2020
#1-0 pic.twitter.com/BhE2Z8m2My— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) October 26, 2020
Jim Harbaugh on Erick All: "His blocking was phenomenal. He had the opportunity for the touchdown. It's so natural for him to catch it that he turned his head. Very next play, he nearly scored. I love him. He's a great competitive and real football player."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 26, 2020
Who else can't stop watching Chad Henne spike that thing? pic.twitter.com/vO5wmQjkos— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 26, 2020
(via @thecheckdown)
You need no reminder what week it is.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 26, 2020
Still, we love reliving great @UMichFootball moments. pic.twitter.com/PMbCpqsR5b
So proud of @William_Apache8 on his first tackle in college @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/B58iThpNgG— Danny landberg (@Dannylandberg) October 25, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh News and Views, Pre-MSU
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Donovan Edwards Intel; Michigan's Official Visit Plan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Praises Josh Gattis, Talks Challenge Of Facing MSU, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Vincent Gray Discusses Importance Of Forcing Turnovers Prior To MSU Game
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook