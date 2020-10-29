TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 29

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 29
Tweets Of The Day
Jim Harbaugh could have his best Michigan team yet, according to @JoelKlatt:— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 28, 2020
"He's just now adjusting. If it comes to fruition, watch out... I'm bullish on Michigan after last week." pic.twitter.com/Ya8Q8iHBPR
The Big House is looking absolutely beautiful leading up the battle for Paul Bunyan on Saturday pic.twitter.com/AH3rvaF0Gj— Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) October 28, 2020
Emotion pic.twitter.com/WIIelcSogT— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) October 28, 2020
Amid Developing Science, Does Big Ten's 21-Day COVID Protocol Still Make Sense? | Sports Illustrated https://t.co/WrPAm0PQqB— Chris Hutchinson (@chutch97) October 29, 2020
I’ll never get tired of watching it 😭 https://t.co/wS19otRylZ— Mike Barrett💰🦍 (@mikebarrett_MB1) October 28, 2020
Some fun recent memories. 〽 pic.twitter.com/sAOPuI1Yik— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 28, 2020
October 28, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Chris Hinton Ready To Do More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Joel Klatt — 'This May Be Jim Harbaugh's Best Michigan Team'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: New FutureCast Pick In For Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: A House Divided: Big Ten Rivalry Heating Up For Martin Family
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: King Of The Road
---
