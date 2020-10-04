The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 4
Tweets of the day
Beautiful piece, Nack. Gone too soon! I'm sure I'll see you again. https://t.co/7xwdW4bPex— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 3, 2020
🎶 Sing to the colors that float in the light; hurrah for the Yellow and Blue. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WTAc4tBFbs— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 4, 2020
💥HELMET BOARD - 10/3 Week 💥— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 3, 2020
RETWEET if we are picking your team to win (left-side) pic.twitter.com/6xMuqMLj8e
Willie Weiss @WeissWillie 🧊#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7ntK565owk— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) October 3, 2020
If anyone needs us we'll be watching this 👀🎥 https://t.co/LOuQHZW9QI— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) October 4, 2020
Final: Brother Rice 10, St. Mary’s 7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Brother Rice takes a 10-7 lead over St. Mary’s with one second left. Doesn’t look like Tommy Doman will have a chance to respond.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Another 50-yard punt for Michigan commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36). Great hang time. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gJcLEzj8lh— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
End of the 3rd Q: Brother Rice 7, St. Mary’s 7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Half: Brother Rice 7, St Mary’s 7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Michigan commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) working on his FG kicking during the break #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6gcUWOqrik— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Michigan commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) punts it down to the 20 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ndiuogpjPf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Michigan commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) boots a punt 50 yards. Downed inside the 20. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5vRKzw22yJ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Rising 2022 LB Jordan Cannon (@Jordancannon0) gets pressure on the QB and forces an incompletion. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aVMafGXVLl— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2020
Michigan commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) kicks off #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3Og2fn4866— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Game No. 10: St Mary’s vs. Brother Rice 📍 pic.twitter.com/1OBLk9vGND— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Final: Roseville 46, Tower 13— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Rising 2022 Michigan ATH target Tyrell Henry (@TyrellHenry12) helps make the stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PDnUdoJgWN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
2022 Michigan ATH target Tyrell Henry (@TyrellHenry12) picks up a first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Lnpuin1XvU— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: HS Weekend Football Thread: Updates on Michigan Targets in Action
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Aidan Hutchinson Shining
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: From the Field: Thoughts on Donovan Edwards and Dillon Tatum
• Austin Fox, EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie: Wolverine TV: Postgame Reactions on Several of Michigan's top Targets
• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue.com: Kornacki: A Farewell to Loyal Readers, Memorable Times and Michigan 'Family'
---
