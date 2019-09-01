The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 1
Tweets of the day
HIGHLIGHTS from Michigan's season-opening 40-21 win over MTSU! #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/caVloQEBfM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 1, 2019
Celebrate all wins.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 1, 2019
HAIL! pic.twitter.com/2WUWS9ifzw
It was a win under the lights for @UMichFootball in their season opener against Middle Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/pCnLPUZbF2— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 1, 2019
Michigan Takes Down Middle Tennessee State in Season Opener— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 1, 2019
RECAP » https://t.co/i7uSq0LZjw#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Vl7uaThEtr
1-0. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L80dZY5aAe— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 1, 2019
Why do you play for Michigan?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 31, 2019
Because of THIS. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/bAA9L7def6
September 1, 2019
Celebrate all victories!!! #OnToTheNextOne #GoBlue https://t.co/zG26sPXIb9— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 1, 2019
We do it for the fans. @SheaPatterson_1 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/uKeEFgvGod— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 1, 2019
🐐🐐 @lbg_nico7 pic.twitter.com/X4xTTYn3Y0— 503Tune ⛵️ (@__MG9__) September 1, 2019
Don't worry Ben (Mason), Ben (VanSumeren's) got this tailback thing down for @UMichFootball: pic.twitter.com/LU5HRbGm6T— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 1, 2019
MICHIGAN 40 middle tennessee state 21!!!#GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/EtMnXrWqX8— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 1, 2019
🗣 @dcaf20 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x1XgPP0GlH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 1, 2019
Listen back to @IMGAudio's "Best of the Best" @UMichFootball 📻 calls from tonight's season opening win!#GoBlue https://t.co/rlH3yotKoH— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 1, 2019
#HTTV pic.twitter.com/6X7qknet1V— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 1, 2019
Big remaining target for Michigan #GoBlue https://t.co/u3lGpFD0QR— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 1, 2019
@UMichAthletics #bighouselive #GoBlue It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine〽️ pic.twitter.com/hg4jEalkEO— Lauryn Rochlen (@LRochlen) August 31, 2019
Congratulations to Raul Perdomo retiring after 40 years at Michigan Athletics. Thanks for all you have done through the years! #GoBlue #MichiganFootball #Learfield pic.twitter.com/0CaQnhVfW8— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 1, 2019
Undrafted Bryan Mone becomes this summer's Poona Ford: the big, often-immovable DT that makes the #Seahawks' 53 as an undrafted rookie.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 1, 2019
One step closer! Go Blue ❤️— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) September 1, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Wolverines Post 40-21 Opening Game Victory
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football's 40-21 win Over Middle Tennessee State
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Patterson and More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson Lays out his Game day Visit Plans
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook