{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He had some really good plays in coverage and made some tackles. It was good to see him out there playing and having fun. That was the best part of it, to see the smile on his face."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, discussing junior cornerback Ambry Thomas' outstanding return from colitis.

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Wolverines Post 40-21 Opening Game Victory

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football's 40-21 win Over Middle Tennessee State

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Patterson and More

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson Lays out his Game day Visit Plans

