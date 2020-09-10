TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10
Tweets of the day
...🖤 pic.twitter.com/9vBj5v0FHn— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) September 9, 2020
The @bigten has the resources and knowledge to make it happen. #TimeToLead #Seniors https://t.co/92pgYayg2a— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 9, 2020
Sources: Big Ten remains intent on planning to play non-conference games during the 20-21 college basketball season.https://t.co/s0Mf6mQI8c— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 9, 2020
Don't let the lack of Big Ten football this fall distract you from the fact that JT was short.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 9, 2020
The science and data show it can be done. Testing solutions, which was a major factor in postponing the season, have been offered and are widely available to the @bigten #seniors @Bcarp3 https://t.co/bVDBPsEDlL— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 9, 2020
Release these to the public, please. You can have all my money https://t.co/Q0OFyrC0Xg— B1G Sad Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) September 9, 2020
Can’t Wait.. 💙 pic.twitter.com/1psj2ZoEM3— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) September 9, 2020
September in Ann Arbor with no football it’s enough to just break your heart😞— Nate Schoenle (@NateSchoenle) September 9, 2020
Michigan’s Dylan McCaffrey- because he led his teammates Saturday at a rally trying to protect something near & dear to him, Michigan’s & the Big10’s 2020 Fall season! (Here taking a picture of his mother, Lisa, Melissa Hutchinson & Peach Pagano). https://t.co/xCdEoUYzT3 pic.twitter.com/zCpsuoolOZ— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 9, 2020
2 years ago Donte DiVincenzo knocked Duncan Robinson out of the NCAA National Championship— Duncan Robinson Fan Club (@DR55FanClub) September 9, 2020
Last Night Duncan Robinson ended Donte DiVincenzo’s championship run 🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/X1kFV9UlSB
Thankful for a new 365 of blessings..🖤🕺🏽 #9teen— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) September 9, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 OL Collin Sadler Talks Michigan, Relationship With Ed Warinner
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Wednesday Report: What We're Hearing On Fall Big Ten Football
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ranking The 3 Most Suspenseful Wins Of The Jim Harbaugh Era At Michigan
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Trends & Tendencies Of U-M's Offense That Changed Under Gattis In 2019
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Big Ten 'made a mistake' in deciding early to ax football season, ex-Wolverine Brian Griese says
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook