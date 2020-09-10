 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I don’t know as much about Michigan as I’d like to,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, I really like the people there and their playing style. I like how they develop their offensive linemen. I’m looking forward to learning a lot more about them in the near future.”
— Rivals100 OL Collin Sadler
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 OL Collin Sadler Talks Michigan, Relationship With Ed Warinner

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Wednesday Report: What We're Hearing On Fall Big Ten Football

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ranking The 3 Most Suspenseful Wins Of The Jim Harbaugh Era At Michigan

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Trends & Tendencies Of U-M's Offense That Changed Under Gattis In 2019

Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Big Ten 'made a mistake' in deciding early to ax football season, ex-Wolverine Brian Griese says

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}