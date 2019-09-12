"[Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Mike Dwumfour came up to me at the start of the first overtime and told me big time players make big time plays in big time games. I took it and knew that in order to win, someone was going to have to make a big play. In the second overtime, we had an opportunity and I took advantage of it."

— Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on Jon Jansen's Wednesday 'In the Trenches' podcast, discussing Saturday's 24-21 double-overtime win over Army