News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"[Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Mike Dwumfour came up to me at the start of the first overtime and told me big time players make big time plays in big time games. I took it and knew that in order to win, someone was going to have to make a big play. In the second overtime, we had an opportunity and I took advantage of it."
— Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on Jon Jansen's Wednesday 'In the Trenches' podcast, discussing Saturday's 24-21 double-overtime win over Army

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Some Surprising Snap Count Totals From the Army win

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Gattis on Fumble Issues, Patterson & 4th-Down Attempts

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Michigan Commit Jordan Morant

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wednesday Thoughts: What to Make of This Michigan Defense?

• BigBlueDrew, A sea of Blue: Lance Ware Recruiting Update, Roundtable and Predictions

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}