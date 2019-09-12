The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 12
Tweets of the day
Zach Charbonnet has quickly established himself as a big-time threat in the backfield. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/PYTdM2Ji34— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 11, 2019
If you are sitting in traffic, like me, turn on this week’s ‘In The Trenches’ and enjoy the ride! Aidan Hutchinson and his All-American dad talk about the family business, Michigan Football. @aidanhutch97 @UMichFootball @DougAndGator971 @IMGAudio https://t.co/pF4G83hGtl— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 11, 2019
That’s what happens when you pre determine your inside spin move and ignore the fact that the protection is coming towards you. I did that once. It hurts.— Chris Hutchinson (@chutch97) September 11, 2019
September 12, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary - Rudy Rosatti - https://t.co/xSCx6qsfxn pic.twitter.com/ZBWGhWkLhm— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 12, 2019
Never forget. pic.twitter.com/iK8cFQ8nYg— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 11, 2019
2,977 flags, placed by U-M Students, stand on the Diag in remembrance today. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/wAGzmhTY7e— U-M College of LSA (@umichLSA) September 11, 2019
#NeverForget 🇺🇸— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 11, 2019
(📷: https://t.co/Llx5AU7U1h) pic.twitter.com/2gu0hqx9VT
Welcome Wednesdays are back! @UMichStudents can join us at the Michigan League Underground this morning from 9-11 a.m. for free bagels and coffee. 🥯☕— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 11, 2019
And bookmark this page for the full Welcome Wednesdays schedule for this year: https://t.co/341n5nfOTe pic.twitter.com/rqvU0UjiqV
I keep declaring to everybody who will listen -- September is Simply The Best -- typically one awesome month weather-wise here in Mid Michigan...today provided a 7:30 am. 74-degree HOT sheet of glass to "lay down some turns!" #MasterCraft pic.twitter.com/1gFngFAfLA— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) September 11, 2019
Our latest episode of Audible is extra spicy.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2019
Go inside gameday with @brandongraham55.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aAoTnMWaXu
If you’re lucky enough to find them, Michigan Timbits are back at Tim Hortons.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 12, 2019
Took me 5 different locations but I finally found one. They’re flying off the shelves as the 4 I couldn’t find them at all said they’re out of stock but all had STACKS of MSU ones 😂 pic.twitter.com/gIFQoK5EJM
Single game tickets for @umichhockey are now on sale!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 11, 2019
18 more reasons to join us at Yost this season!
S/O to @RivalsFriedman for jumping on @TheWolverineMag recruiting podcast. Look for it on Friday! #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2019
How deep are the Wolverine women?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 11, 2019
8️⃣ runners ranked in the @flotrack #FloXC Top 255 (behind only 2 other teams)
4️⃣ runners ranked top-50 (2nd-most in the country)#GoBlue https://t.co/IooQvzmFRk pic.twitter.com/Y0FUtnWGel
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Some Surprising Snap Count Totals From the Army win
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: News & Views: Gattis on Fumble Issues, Patterson & 4th-Down Attempts
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Michigan Commit Jordan Morant
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wednesday Thoughts: What to Make of This Michigan Defense?
• BigBlueDrew, A sea of Blue: Lance Ware Recruiting Update, Roundtable and Predictions
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook