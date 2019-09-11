Michigan has given up 21 points in each of its first two games, much more than anyone would have expected.

It also doesn’t come close to telling the full story of the 2019 defense.

For one, the offense hasn’t done its part to help protect them. We all thought the “speed in space” approach could be an issue — quicker drives might mean less time on the field for the offense, more for the defense — but it’s really been turnovers that have plagued both sides.

The defense has been put in tough positions in each of the last two games. In Saturday’s 24-21, 2OT win over Army, it was short field after short field, including Army’s last drive in regulation when the Black Knights needed only 25 yards or so to get into field goal range.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, they missed a 50-yard game winner.

“We had a lot of tough field positions there. I thought we handled it better than week one … our Achilles heel,” defensive coordinator Don Brown said. “They scored on third and eight — we run this stunt we like to run. Not one guy comes free, not two; three. They all smash into each other and the quarterback is in the middle of them, knock each other off and the quarterback runs for a touchdown.