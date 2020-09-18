The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 18
Tweets of the day
Five-star senior Harrison Ingram talked with UNC’s Roy Williams, Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Stanford’s Jerod Haase, and Purdue’s Matt Painter today, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 18, 2020
And yes, they had actual conversation, Ingram who announces tomorrow, hasn’t formerly made his decision yet.
Congratulations to Charles Woodson on his nomination for the NFL Hall of Fame! He is truly the best!!!! #GoBlue— MikeDeBord (@DeBordCoachMike) September 18, 2020
One of my favorites- 1918 M.A.C. @ @UMichFootball program, along with a hype piece in the @michigandaily pic.twitter.com/ueNJaVjoSk— MVictors (@MVictors) September 17, 2020
🚨 TOP PLAYS: see last week's best plays from across the country, including a no 👀 pass from ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ J.J. McCarthy @jjmccarthy09 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/YuRiPo5v4h— Rivals (@Rivals) September 17, 2020
On Monday, September 21, the Bentley Historical Library will re-open by appointment only for U-M faculty, students, and staff.— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) September 17, 2020
For more information, please read the full announcement here: https://t.co/SPbZldDwwc
QB1〽️〽️〽️〽️ @Qbjayy7 pic.twitter.com/SF7kYskchK— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) September 17, 2020
Giles Jackson: Ronnie Bell has a tremendous work ethic and brings all the juice to the receiver room. He's the jokester of the group.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 17, 2020
He brings energy to practice.
Giles Jackson: Cade is a technician. We used to play 7-on-7 in high school, so we have a real good bond. He recruited me here and we've always been tight.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 17, 2020
Giles Jackson: I just try to make friends with them [recruits]. I just talk to them ... I think that works.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 17, 2020
Giles Jackson: [Milton] is more focused. You could tell he wanted to play [at the end of the last year], and he's been more locked in.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 17, 2020
Giles Jackson: Joe [Milton] has one of the strongest arms I've ever seen.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 17, 2020
Giles Jackson: I'd still say it's me [when asked who the fastest WR on the team is].— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 17, 2020
September 18, 2020 Michigan Defeated Camp Grant in 1943 - https://t.co/wkrFMok5bF pic.twitter.com/lgpzq7HXuw— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 18, 2020
MICHIGAN FOOTBALL IS BACK.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 17, 2020
Yup Yup#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/8g6g4rp4ie— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 18, 2020
YUP!#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/uF7ShS3Pit— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 18, 2020
#GoPats rookie OL Michael Onwenu is a large, powerful human being (weighed over 360 pounds at the East-West Shrine game). Already throwing around NFL linebackers. https://t.co/J8NJMWOKGh— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) September 18, 2020
Michigan offered 2022 Rivals100 WR Erriyon Knighton today #GoBlue https://t.co/mpy7mj75J7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 18, 2020
Weight-Room Work. @will_lewan38 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LPkM7tujWk— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) September 17, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Kwity Paye Will Play for Michigan in 2020
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Deciding on Friday
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Ambry Thomas Exploring Potential Return to Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Football Extra: Latest Buzz on Jalen Mayfield
• Associated Press: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson Headline First-Year Candidates for 2021 Hall of Fame Class
---
