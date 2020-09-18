 Could Michigan Wolverines football RT Jalen Mayfield consider rejoining the team? It may be a possibility.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

"Five-star senior Harrison Ingram talked with UNC’s Roy Williams, Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Stanford’s Jerod Haase, and Purdue’s Matt Painter today, he told @Stockrisers. And yes, they had actual conversation, Ingram who announces tomorrow, hasn’t formerly made his decision yet."
— StockRisers.com's Jake Weingarten

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Kwity Paye Will Play for Michigan in 2020

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Deciding on Friday

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Ambry Thomas Exploring Potential Return to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Football Extra: Latest Buzz on Jalen Mayfield

• Associated Press: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson Headline First-Year Candidates for 2021 Hall of Fame Class

{{ article.author_name }}