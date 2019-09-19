News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"This is where it matters and where it counts, and this is how you become legendary — I'm excited."
— Senior linebacker Josh Uche on Jon Jansen's 'In the Trenches' podcast yesterday morning, discussing the start of Big Ten play.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On U-M Running Back Rumblings

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Warinner Provides Update on Runyan, Zordich Recaps Thomas' Comeback

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Runyan Doing Well, 'Should be Able to get Action This Week,' per Warinner

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Uche on the Start of Big Ten Play — 'This is how you Become Legendary'

• Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Cowboys Waive Former First-Round Pick Taco Charlton

{{ article.author_name }}