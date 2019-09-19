The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 19
Tweets of the day
Gearing up for that #B1G Opener.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2019
⁰We all know what’s at stake when league play begins. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/fvdcnV1xGE
In this week's Inside the Huddle conversation with WXYZ's @BradGalli, Coach Harbaugh discusses the win over Army and the team's preparation for Wisconsin. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/WUIRTa8c3n— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2019
The #B1G season is upon us! @JonJansen77 previews the huge showdown with Wisconsin on Saturday by breaking down what the Wolverines did during Improvement Week.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2019
Then, Josh Uche and Ronnie Bell join the show.
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/jrCSG6SqMX#GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/501pNrP5wl
The king of cheap press is on the left in that wonderful picture https://t.co/cKDKSsI1Eu— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) September 18, 2019
Wolverines @TomBrady & @CharlesWoodson are the NFL’s greatest Offensive & Defensive players of the last 25 years. There, I said it. #WolverineProud @UMichFootball https://t.co/QF9onBwtmj— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 18, 2019
👀@UMichFootball LG 74 demonstrates that #PassProIsNotPassive. They got some nasty to them, and he leads the charge. Big test this weekend. #MICHvsWISC #Badgers #GoBlue #OL101 #OLTips @JoeMooreAward pic.twitter.com/pOsuN8DmPj— Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) September 18, 2019
Question of the day?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 18, 2019
Which brother wears 〽️🏀 swag better? Moe or Franz?
Ready ... Go! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wdpdFDoh0T
Michigan vs Wisconsin: Tale of the tape#MichiganvsEverybody pic.twitter.com/G7lkicm8Yf— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 18, 2019
September 19, 2019 Happy Birthday Monte Robbins - https://t.co/i5REzd0hiZ pic.twitter.com/2ObflsCeQx— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 19, 2019
Clemson— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 18, 2019
Iowa State
Louisville
LSU
Texas Christian
Texas Tech
These are the only Power 5 teams that Michigan has never faced.
Will winner of Wisconsin-Michigan have shot at Big Ten title? @RivalsMike looks down the road https://t.co/4vl5vGnfPg— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) September 18, 2019
Coach @JohnBeilein from the @cavs is encouraging everyone to do their part to support the #ChadTough #RunTough event on 9/28/19. Sign up and support #DIPG research at https://t.co/0k0NsQGSpH. Thank you for your continued support coach! #Running #Walking #Fun pic.twitter.com/oSc9lDqoej— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) September 18, 2019
Update: Taco is being released https://t.co/hpMJznVKXE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019
Going to be in Ann Arbor on Saturday? The second annual Tailgate Street Party on State Street will be showing Michigan's game against Wisconsin. https://t.co/sdUVCf56az— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 18, 2019
Fall is right around the corner, and @umichmedicine has some safety tips as you venture into the backyard for autumn chores: https://t.co/emS0EpCpbt 🍂 pic.twitter.com/pxbXjQbq42— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 18, 2019
The University of Michigan is once again one of the most represented colleges when it comes to alumni on Broadway. https://t.co/tUN8QwwEI8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 18, 2019
This lovely chip from Nebojsa Popovic helped propel @umichsoccer to a big 2-0 win over Oakland last night.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 18, 2019
RECAP » https://t.co/BOqTcTrg73#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/dt6CTIxhKq
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: On U-M Running Back Rumblings
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Warinner Provides Update on Runyan, Zordich Recaps Thomas' Comeback
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Runyan Doing Well, 'Should be Able to get Action This Week,' per Warinner
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Uche on the Start of Big Ten Play — 'This is how you Become Legendary'
• Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Cowboys Waive Former First-Round Pick Taco Charlton
