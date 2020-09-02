TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2
Tweets of the day
#LetThemPlayNOW UM Protest Kickoff at the Big House Tunnel 1pm Sat. Sept.5th~ Players, Parents, Coaches, Students, Fans: Come One Come ALL! Deck out in Game Day attire, wear Masks, and get LOUD! It's GREAT to be a Michigan Wolverine! Let Them Play NOW!!〽️💙— Wolverine Football Parents (@WolverineFamily) September 1, 2020
“From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season.” - Dan Patrick— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 1, 2020
Jim Harbaugh 'This is Sportscenter' commercial from the 90's. pic.twitter.com/1zboAcaC6u— ᴛʀᴇᴠᴏʀ ᴡᴏᴏᴅꜱ (@WoodsFootball) September 1, 2020
Bro it’s really crazy to me that all these schools are playing with fans and California can’t even play with no fans 🚶🏾♂️🤦🏽♂️— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) September 2, 2020
The Big Ten pic.twitter.com/TPpJqvUYvd— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 1, 2020
The Big Ten released a statement regarding a phone call between Commissioner Kevin Warren and President Trump about re-instating the fall football season.— Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) September 1, 2020
Note: Big Ten presidents made the decision to postpone. Warren cannot unilaterally restart the season. pic.twitter.com/KXTsbpsNVd
It Turns Out Tom Brady's Thumb Was WAY Worse in the 2017 Playoffs Than We Were Told https://t.co/n3N6gvgICe pic.twitter.com/38wANvicnR— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 1, 2020
About To Be A Better Recruiter Than @gilesjackson__ 😂💯— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) September 1, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Is Fall Football REALLY Still Possible? Here's the latest ...
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh Calls Top 2022 Michigan Recruits
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Two Big-Time 2022 QBs, Others Impressed With Graphics Michigan Sent Them
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: More Michigan OL Recruiting Movement
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel Reveals A.D.'s Huge Financial Loss, Talks Future
