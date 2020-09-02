TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2

#LetThemPlayNOW UM Protest Kickoff at the Big House Tunnel 1pm Sat. Sept.5th~ Players, Parents, Coaches, Students, Fans: Come One Come ALL! Deck out in Game Day attire, wear Masks, and get LOUD! It's GREAT to be a Michigan Wolverine! Let Them Play NOW!!〽️💙

“From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season.” - Dan Patrick

Jim Harbaugh 'This is Sportscenter' commercial from the 90's. pic.twitter.com/1zboAcaC6u

Bro it’s really crazy to me that all these schools are playing with fans and California can’t even play with no fans 🚶🏾‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

The Big Ten released a statement regarding a phone call between Commissioner Kevin Warren and President Trump about re-instating the fall football season. Note: Big Ten presidents made the decision to postpone. Warren cannot unilaterally restart the season. pic.twitter.com/KXTsbpsNVd

It Turns Out Tom Brady's Thumb Was WAY Worse in the 2017 Playoffs Than We Were Told https://t.co/n3N6gvgICe pic.twitter.com/38wANvicnR

About To Be A Better Recruiter Than @gilesjackson__ 😂💯

“I loved watching Michigan as a kid. Michigan is always going to be in one of those top spots. I love Michigan. The coaches talk to me a lot. You know, Michigan is my school.”

