TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I loved watching Michigan as a kid. Michigan is always going to be in one of those top spots. I love Michigan. The coaches talk to me a lot. You know, Michigan is my school.”
— Five-star DB Domani Jackson

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Is Fall Football REALLY Still Possible? Here's the latest ...

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh Calls Top 2022 Michigan Recruits

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Two Big-Time 2022 QBs, Others Impressed With Graphics Michigan Sent Them

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: More Michigan OL Recruiting Movement

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel Reveals A.D.'s Huge Financial Loss, Talks Future

---

{{ article.author_name }}