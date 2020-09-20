The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 20
Tweets of the day
New, new wallpapers for our new, new schedule.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 19, 2020
📱 & 💻 pic.twitter.com/h8r8GlzJeJ
Very excited for our Student Athletes and coaching staff! If there’s a will there’s a way! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Hc1738MCHM— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) September 19, 2020
12/12/20 LET'S GO!!— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 19, 2020
Happy Birthday Jace!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 19, 2020
Your mother and I are so proud -- & 🙏🏽🙏🏽 -- for all you have accomplished & done so far on your journey ... We are excited & can't wait to see what is next for you on your path!
🎉🎂🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/OOKuXMKBe4
Not 60, not 70, not 80, but 90 PERCENT OFF!— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 19, 2020
Get a year-long subscription to https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS for just $12, saving $87 in the process.
Details here: https://t.co/k3PuhRSQcu pic.twitter.com/GobZcdiwKd
“A lot of times I find that people who are blessed with the most talent don’t ever develop that attitude and the ones who aren’t blessed in that way are the most competitive and have the biggest heart.”— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) September 19, 2020
– Tom Brady
What a great feeling to find a missing sock. The prodigal sock—for this my sock was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found.— Henry Poggi (@The_Hank_Poggi) September 19, 2020
Happy birthday to one of the all-time greats @jabbottum31 !! #ProBlue | #GoBlue | #BlueCrew https://t.co/idESXodUl2— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 19, 2020
𝕋𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕪 𝕋𝕣𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕒— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 19, 2020
Michigan Wolverines have won 22 Stanley Cups#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/PlP09qJiLF
The duo does it again!— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 19, 2020
2023 QB Dante Moore to 2022 WR Lynn Wyche Jr. for another unreal TD.
#2 Detroit King Crusaders leads #11 Cass Tech Technicians 26-20 in the 4th quarter @DetKingFootball @Detroit_CTFB @dantemoore05 @miawavyj pic.twitter.com/YWGifdE9ay
Cass Tech 34 MLK 26. We are 1-0 on the season. Great job fellas. #CTFB— Cass Tech Football (@Detroit_CTFB) September 19, 2020
1-0— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) September 19, 2020
King facing 4th and goal with 52 seconds left. Cass Tech up 34-26.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Cass Tech up 34-26 with 2:32 to go. Dante Moore and King have 75 yards to go to tie this up.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) serves up a pancake #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gwZ9ZHm3r6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Rising 2022 DT Deone Walker (@deone0311) swallows up the ball carrier in the backfield. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MKNr6UdOzC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: U-M Opens at Minnesota, Gets MSU in Week two … at OSU in Finale
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: New England LB Casey Phinney Decommits From Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Will Ambry Thomas Return?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Michigan Commit Raheem Anderson's Game
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Four-Star Rayshaun Benny Unhappy With Dead Period Extension
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook