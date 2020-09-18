 Keep it locked here for updates on Michigan Wolverines football recruiting commits and targets.
Live Updates On U-M's Targets & Commits, Including Donovan Edwards & More

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland
Keep it locked here throughout the evening for updates from several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, as the TheWolverine staff will be on hand at three different games — Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Utica Eisenhower, Traverse City West vs. Traverse City Central, and West Bloomfield vs. Oak Park.

Tweets and video highlights of players will be posted below, but subscribers can also read more in-depth updates on U-M's commits and targets by CLICKING THIS LINK.

RELATED: Malik Elzy High on Michigan

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Will Johnson's top 10 and More

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Donovan Edwards
Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Donovan Edwards hails from West Bloomfield, Mich.

