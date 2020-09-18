Live Updates On U-M's Targets & Commits, Including Donovan Edwards & More
Keep it locked here throughout the evening for updates from several of the Michigan Wolverines' top football commits and targets, as the TheWolverine staff will be on hand at three different games — Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Utica Eisenhower, Traverse City West vs. Traverse City Central, and West Bloomfield vs. Oak Park.
Tweets and video highlights of players will be posted below, but subscribers can also read more in-depth updates on U-M's commits and targets by CLICKING THIS LINK.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook