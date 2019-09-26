The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — September 26
Tweets of the day
Ball Is Back 🔥#GoBlue | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/uoSfTP47UY— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 25, 2019
Michigan has had several legendary players throughout its storied history.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 26, 2019
Tripp Welborne became a Big Ten Champion & Michigan Football Legend with plays like this on the field.
Leaders & Best! 🏆🌹#Everyday pic.twitter.com/PhgfVM7Ajh
Greetings from Ann Arbor. Here to visit at Michigan. Year One of the Juwan Howard era. pic.twitter.com/fjFTXpotFw— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 25, 2019
Palpable Buzz in Ann Arbor surrounding Michigan freshman Franz Wagner. Staff raves about his IQ and overall feel. Will have a big piece of the pie in 19-20.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 25, 2019
Michigan needs two out of these four guys --- Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks, David DeJulius, & Brandon Johns --- to emerge as consistent Big Ten players. If that happens, Wolverines should be in NCAA picture in 2020.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 25, 2019
Early prediction on Michigan's starting five: Zavier Simpson, Eli Brooks, Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers, Jon Teske.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 25, 2019
There's not many players in college basketball more valuable to their own team as Zavier Simpson is to Michigan.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 25, 2019
Do everything PG is a combined 63-15 over the past two years as a starter.
Elite Glue Guy.
It won't be long until campus looks like this again. 🍂 https://t.co/SKezfk0rJt— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 25, 2019
Time to tighten up, put my pride down and picked my bible up.— Luiji Vilain ⁶𓅓 (@Luiji_V) September 26, 2019
Want to join us on Saturday?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 25, 2019
RT and REPLY to us why you deserve to cheer on the Maize and Blue at The Big House, and we’ll give you a $25 gift card to @StubHub! #GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/oM37b3mngK
On this day in 1841, the first college students began classes at #UMich - 24 years after the institution was founded. #annarbor— University of Michigan Heritage Project (@umheritage) September 25, 2019
The First Freshmen >> https://t.co/VusK42s0gt pic.twitter.com/jokYGL3XV7
#Goblue https://t.co/qOUu9qUpeh— Cullen Montgomery 7️⃣4️⃣ (@_manchild99) September 26, 2019
𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑨𝑳𝑳𝒀, we are back home this weekend taking on Purdue and Indiana— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 25, 2019
All you need to know ⤵️#GoBlue | #MakeIt https://t.co/KpQBKuaqPk
🧹 It's a @bigten weekly awards sweep! 🧹— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 25, 2019
Ericka VanderLende - Female Athlete of the Week | https://t.co/XEG9N4PBxH
Christian Hubaker - Male Athlete of the Week | https://t.co/6B6tjMusfT#ThisIsMichigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dmRzvBee4C
Ericka VanderLende of @UMichTrack earns her 2nd #B1GXC Women’s Athlete of the Week honor of the season following her 4th-place finish at the 5K John McNichols Invitational (16:40.1): https://t.co/uBt2CGxPne pic.twitter.com/pmUjqYNuey— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 25, 2019
Christian Hubaker of @UMichTrack is the #B1GXC Men’s Athlete of the Week after winning the 6K adidas XC Challenge (17:45.7) on Sept. 20 in Cary, N.C.: https://t.co/uBt2CGxPne pic.twitter.com/hu80X0Be2n— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 25, 2019
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Josh Gattis Discusses the Current State of Michigan's Offense
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: A Final Look — Wisconsin Film Analysis
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Gattis is Still Looking for Answers
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football News and Views: Is There Hope up Front?
• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Hopefully, Answers Come at Big Ten Media Days
