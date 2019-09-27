The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 27
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Penn State
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: BTN
Tweets of the day
This will be the sixth meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, two of college football's oldest programs.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 26, 2019
Interactive digital guide to get ready for Saturday. » https://t.co/8uGRKj6oFU#GoBlue | #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/GP7lBEuYt7
Both teams are looking for their first @B1Gfootball win of the season.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2019
Who ya got when @RFootball visits @UMichFootball? pic.twitter.com/4FdP55BWQg
Are you coming to Saturday’s @UMichFootball game!?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 26, 2019
Be one of the first 25,000 into the stadium and receive one of these retro pennants! #GoBlue | #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/DKeYNAVbQn
Here’s your Saturday game plan, @UMichFootball fans:— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) September 26, 2019
10 AM ET — #BTNTailgate Live From Ann Arbor
12 PM ET — Rutgers vs. No. 20 Michigan
Spend your Saturday with @BigTenNetwork starting at 10 AM ET on BTN & the FOX Sports App. #GoBlue #ad pic.twitter.com/myagbhS2vy
Captain Conley and the 1964 Wolverines | Starting From Nothing (Part I) https://t.co/ZGI8GgjvjX pic.twitter.com/JyfCsdnhNy— MVictors (@MVictors) September 26, 2019
Michigan went 4 deep with Juwan Howard and 3 assts yesterday for @H_Dickinson24— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 26, 2019
It was so great to get a surprise visit from Dugan Fife, who stopped by to catch-up with his Michigan brother!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 26, 2019
We will always be a 〽️ Family!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dW9FmZgecL
September 27, 2019 Happy Birthday Dean Dingman - https://t.co/Ako7oatXNB pic.twitter.com/7ERyxhORhI— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 27, 2019
Remembering Jeff Coleman on the day he’s laid to rest. Seeing the love and support of so many who mourn you is inspiring. May God bless you and lift your entire family. Thank you for sharing your son with us. https://t.co/Swg8A90z4K— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) September 26, 2019
Only 6 games left for a Wolverine Den seat, which includes a ticket & all-inclusive 🍔🌭🍿 & 🥤— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 26, 2019
The @umichtix list:
Iowa (Dec. 6)
Purdue (Jan. 9)
Penn State (Jan. 22)
Ohio State (Feb. 4)
Indiana (Feb. 16)
Nebraska (March 5)
Learn More | https://t.co/PLXegoHcZN#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/041dccY63X
Kicking For Colt | Sept is Childhood Cancer awareness month, Inspired by @DrewDelverne I’m raising money for @chadtough 4 Children’s Cancer Research @UMich @CharlesWoodson @TomBrady @jeffdelverne https://t.co/G7ipQ8bS6A— Tate Hamilton / QB / Kicker (@TateHamilton2) September 26, 2019
Heading to @cedarpoint for HalloWeekends? Alumni Association members can get discounted tickets for select dates in October via #GoBlueRewards. https://t.co/3fYTvp8Hon— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 26, 2019
Happy #NationalPancakeDay from @zak_zinter 😏@BBN_Athletics | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/8jw7FzzMDn— Hudl (@Hudl) September 26, 2019
Captain Will Lockwood is ready for this gameday energy in 10 days!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Iw2gYo2gct— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 27, 2019
Part 1 of our @umichhockey season preview is here. Today we take a look at the forwards, a group with veteran leaders that look to improve the team’s offense compared to last year. From @Alex_Drain: https://t.co/n9zAQyUmEs pic.twitter.com/hQz4Dg89wH— WCBN Sports Radio (@wcbnsports) September 26, 2019
10 days till puck drop, cya at Yost #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zHTbrPWXeu— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) September 27, 2019
If you were suddenly transported back to your freshman year at U-M, what would you decide to major in and why? pic.twitter.com/fowsmDzvo3— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 26, 2019
Our 1959 NCAA championship team is arguably the greatest in history. As members of that team prepare to come back to campus this weekend, they reflect on what made that year so special.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) September 26, 2019
STORY via @SKORNACKI: https://t.co/DPZll54raD#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Wc4dVyxFx9
We're off to a certain city south of here this weekend for a @bigten #B1GXC Championships Preview— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 26, 2019
Here's what you need to know as the #7 women & #16 men compete at the Buckeye Preview on Saturday
PREVIEWS
W - https://t.co/oEwRhJEVqg
M - https://t.co/Bk8Lz7Bc2M#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6WSJX2eO5v
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Rutgers With a Scarlet Knight Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Big Hunter Dickinson News, More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: What Michigan's Start to the Season Means for Recruiting
• Anthony Siciliano, The Knight Report: Rutgers Football Preview: The Knights are Heading to The Big House
---
