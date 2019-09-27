News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Penn State

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: BTN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I'm going to predict a big Michigan win this weekend. I know the spread is -29 right now, and I fully expect the Wolverines to cover. After that big loss to Wisconsin last week, I expect the Wolverines to come out right away and pour on as many points as possible."
— Rutgers insider Richie Schnyderite, explaining why he thinks Michigan will win tomorrow, 55-3.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Rutgers With a Scarlet Knight Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Big Hunter Dickinson News, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: What Michigan's Start to the Season Means for Recruiting

• Anthony Siciliano, The Knight Report: Rutgers Football Preview: The Knights are Heading to The Big House

