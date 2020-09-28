 Former Michigan Wolverines football DT Bryan Mone recorded a safety for the Seahawks against the Cowboys yesterday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I had a random number reach out to me earlier today. All he or she said was, ‘I was told you know a lot about 5 guys hot dogs.’ I am glad this is the legacy I have cultivated.”
— Former Michigan fullback Henry Poggi on Twitter yesterday, with yet another hilariously random tweet
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1: Breakout Players, Concerns and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson Game Highlights

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Tight end Commit Marlin Klein

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: A Behind the Scenes Look at Nashville Recruiting Trip

• Ralph Russo, Associated Press: Michigan Ranked No. 23 in This Week's Associated Press College Football Poll

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}