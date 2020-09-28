The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 28
Tweets of the day
Bryan Mone is a BEAST 💪#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/n53h3YOW6q— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 27, 2020
Lloyd Carr 1, Notre Dame 0.#OTD in 1997, @UMichFootball beat the Irish to give its coach a win in his first matchup in the rivalry.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 27, 2020
Carr finished his career 5-4 vs. ☘. pic.twitter.com/uDKZHZ0HEj
🏈 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) September 28, 2020
25/38, 297 YDS, 3 TD.
🏈 Devin Bush (Pittsburgh Steelers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) September 27, 2020
4 TOT, 0.5 SACKS, 1 PD, 1 QBH.
🏈 Jourdan Lewis (Dallas Cowboys):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) September 28, 2020
3 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 PD.
🏈 Bryan Mone (Seattle Seahawks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) September 28, 2020
2 TOT, 1 TFL.
ATTENTION: Duncan Robinson is playing basketball right now #ProBlue 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) September 28, 2020
By My Lonely.. Thats How I Rock 🎸 💯 @athlazon pic.twitter.com/FAlkjqnaGB— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) September 27, 2020
Best GA in the country! That’s my main man! https://t.co/O7nkUtKd9g— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) September 27, 2020
I had a random number reach out to me earlier today. All he or she said was, “I was told you know a lot about 5 guys hot dogs.” I am glad this is the legacy I have cultivated.— Henry Poggi (@The_Hank_Poggi) September 27, 2020
The Flash ⚡️😳 https://t.co/nf42oosnOT— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 28, 2020
Here's another drill from the Pass Rush Bible drills library...— Craig Roh (@craigroh) September 27, 2020
To develop hand quickness and reaction. You gotta keep practicing your pass rush moves.... even on those closest to you.
Pass rush bible updates: https://t.co/iBYgL0xfVL pic.twitter.com/f7ZAqaBHxQ
https://t.co/S6WdPyEKU4— Rod moore 🌟 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) September 27, 2020
4rec/88yds/1td/10tkls/1Pbu/1Int
Day 27: #PhotosFromLastSeason in September #Wrestling - Michigan Vs Iowa - All Photos Here: https://t.co/XXshmigFXy pic.twitter.com/crzhvlR3IW— SJanicki Photo (@SJanickiPhoto) September 27, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: The 3-2-1: Breakout Players, Concerns and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson Game Highlights
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Tight end Commit Marlin Klein
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: A Behind the Scenes Look at Nashville Recruiting Trip
• Ralph Russo, Associated Press: Michigan Ranked No. 23 in This Week's Associated Press College Football Poll
