The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Army at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM

Channel: FOX

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Congratulations to last week’s [staff picks] winner, Doug Skene, who was closer than anyone (and would have been even more on the mark with his 42-10 pick had the backup secondary not whiffed on a big touchdown play during Middle Tennessee State’s last drive). This week’s champion receives the jersey Skene wore his last game, the 1993 Rose Bowl … in other words, it’s up to him to repeat, because he’s not aware yet that that’s first prize. Second prize is a set of steak knives.”
— Chris Balas, declaring Doug Skene the winner of last week's staff picks at TheWolverine

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Latest on U-M's Injuries, 5-Star Basketball Recruits and More

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Some Pre-Army Injury Updates

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions — Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Army

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest on big Time Visitors

• Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Army: Predictions, Pick, Odds, Point Spread, Line, Football Game, Kickoff Time, Preview

---

{{ article.author_name }}