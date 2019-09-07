The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 7
Michigan on TV
What: Army at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM
Channel: FOX
Tweets of the day
Time to RSVP for tomorrow.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 6, 2019
You in? pic.twitter.com/81rxcPxkVs
Big time players make big time plays in big time games.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 7, 2019
Back at it tomorrow. 😤#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/3R2JxYJqOA
This Great group of men is ready to go. Are you ready ? See you at Noon in the Big House. Go Blue 💪〽️ pic.twitter.com/HFTYZ5nVwP— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 7, 2019
September 6, 2019
Watch Inside Michigan Football Sunday 10:30am on @wxyzdetroit and all week Starting Monday on @FOXSportsDet - Join @jimbrandstatter and @JonJansen77 & at https://t.co/GXjthEMT5x pic.twitter.com/XVck3Gnm6f— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) September 6, 2019
We know what to expect of Army this weekend. They’re a tough team.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 6, 2019
⁰⁰We just have to stick to our jobs. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Jb2k3oHeFX
September 7, 2019 Michigan Football History Game Day – Michigan vs Army - https://t.co/vHQ3AWjtqK pic.twitter.com/YoaMaeL3y2— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 6, 2019
Friday tradition is back. A peek at the visiting team equipment truck. @ArmyWP_Football with one of the cooler design schemes. pic.twitter.com/xi30faJ4qg— Ed Kengerski (@EdUofM) September 6, 2019
Gonna be thinking a lot about my family history tomorrow during that pregame.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 6, 2019
My grandfather was part of US Army 5th Ranger Battalion and was storming the beaches of Normandy at just age 19 and just 5’5 tall
He and his FOUR brothers were all US Army Rangers in WWII pic.twitter.com/wyTAoXaBi4
Jordan Glasgow stepped into a Michigan defense that lost some talent to the NFL and looked like a seasoned veteran from the first snap. pic.twitter.com/wk5rAQE6o8— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2019
We chatted with U-M alum @Johnubacon about his latest book on the Michigan football program, which was released earlier this week. https://t.co/qYAx0vvS3C— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 6, 2019
Can't make it to the Big House tomorrow? Join #UMalumni and fans at a @UMichFootball game-watch party. https://t.co/5bCAtRtnJG— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 6, 2019
You vs. The Guy She Told You Not To Worry About #HeismanHopeful pic.twitter.com/UGCvimOYQS— Travis Malinowski (@travismal) September 6, 2019
2020 Michigan RB target Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) rips off a 40-yard run #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kDLbNCSB4R— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 7, 2019
Friday Night Lights...— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 7, 2019
With @umichwsoccer and @umichsoccer! pic.twitter.com/JKgJxkgH5M
#RivalsRankingsWeek: Check out the 🆕2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ #Rivals150: https://t.co/omNNbUmXAv— Rivals (@Rivals) September 6, 2019
What were the biggest questions & debates in the new Rankings? @ebosshoops, @coreyevans_10 & @DMcDonaldRivals break down the updated list: https://t.co/71pFYZe1Ba pic.twitter.com/asCuDUr1VX
.@UMichStudents came back this week with spirit to spare.— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 6, 2019
We’ve had so much fun welcoming our #Wolverines back to campus. pic.twitter.com/8HRpsjz28p
Michigan tallied 10 service aces, hit .500 and had four players with at least eight kills in a sweep of Northern Illinois at the Dayton Invitational. #goblue pic.twitter.com/5wj2tapJVx— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) September 6, 2019
Two in a row! Thanks to all @MichiganUltras for packing the stands tonight!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XIEDZxzgsd— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) September 6, 2019
Popavic pops one in off a great feed from Tellez to seal the deal for @umichsoccer against Cornell!#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/ejr9zL3p3y— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 6, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Latest on U-M's Injuries, 5-Star Basketball Recruits and More
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Some Pre-Army Injury Updates
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions — Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Army
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: The Latest on big Time Visitors
• Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Army: Predictions, Pick, Odds, Point Spread, Line, Football Game, Kickoff Time, Preview
