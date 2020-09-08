 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 8
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 8

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Stay together! Stay together as a team! As Bo said back in the ‘70s, 'The team, the team, the team.' Stay together and we’ll come out together, and we’ll get this thing taken care of sometime this year. GO BLUE!”
— Jack Harbaugh

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 3.0

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: 'The Team, The Team, The Team' — Jack Harbaugh Advises U-M To Stay Together

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Commit Tracker: J.J. McCarthy, More Future Wolverines Shine On Friday Night

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Duncan Robinson Heats Up For Miami

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 LB Sebastian Cheeks Goes In-Depth On Michigan

