The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 11
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
FIRST TEAM All-America honors for @_Dbush11, via @TheFWAA! #GoBlue » https://t.co/PlxxPJDafw pic.twitter.com/2MeKQXmmdf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
More All-Americans! The @AP Team has just been announced:@_Dbush11 - SECOND Team@Chase_Winovich - THIRD Team— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
Lavert Hill - THIRD Team #GoBlue » https://t.co/PlxxPJDafw pic.twitter.com/jjwz8eOgR6
The Wolverines come in at No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iBQiJmdokg— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 10, 2018
What did @FBCoachDBrown have to say about @_Dbush11, this year's defensive player of the year?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
"He's one tough guy."#GoBlue | #DUDE pic.twitter.com/npTZyV15IL
0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
- The number of people with more touchdown passes than Tom Brady. #GoBlue | #ProBlue 🐐 https://t.co/zSmQVyNaYY
Why was @Chase_Winovich so upset he got injured during the Indiana game? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/shQkHYwVy2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 11, 2018
Romeo Langford (19.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg) of @IndianaMBB and Ignas Braedeikis (20.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) of @UMichBBall each shared their second #B1GMBBall Freshman of the Week honors after helping their teams to 2-0 weeks. pic.twitter.com/O2NLiDRjud— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) December 10, 2018
Prediction: This is not the last time @umichbball's @_iggy_braz will claim @B1GMBBall frosh of the week honors. pic.twitter.com/d7eM1KxDcs— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 10, 2018
For the second straight week, @_iggy_braz is named Big Ten Freshman of the Week!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0cDLvhl3rr— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 10, 2018
Shon Morris' BMOC?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 10, 2018
This past week, and probably many more weeks to come, it's @umichbball's @_iggy_braz. pic.twitter.com/6PtUPhuHdJ
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Monday Hoops Musings: Few Calls Out Emmert, NCAA, Beilein Talks Depth, More
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Devin Bush Named FWAA All-American
- Austin Fox, Michigan's Scoring Defense Ranks Third-Best In All Of College Basketball
- Chris Balas, Michigan Football's Winovich: Wolverines' Loss At Ohio State 'Wasn't Us'
- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: John Beilein: How the unlikely Michigan Man ascended to his peak
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook