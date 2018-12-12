The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 12
Tweets of the Day:
Devin Bush is now a CONSENSUS All-American, with First Team designation from @sportingnews.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 11, 2018
Congrats, 1️⃣0️⃣!
DETAILS » https://t.co/K1PknLxvND#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UrPZ0uRgYi
Officially committed to the University of Michigan! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yADqnkuOwi— Caden Kolesar (@CadenKo1esar) December 11, 2018
.@bgedeon42 made a career-high nine tackles playing linebacker and contributing on special teams for the @Vikings.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 11, 2018
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/QfyhO1ozsV#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/xRP41YKhKL
The first Father/Son combo to win the same award in Michigan Football history.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 11, 2018
Congrats to the Runyan Family! @Jon_Run1 @RepJonRunyan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sub5mPWiKL
Have yourself a GAME Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20)!— NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 11, 2018
The @MiamiHEAT #2WayPlayer & @umichbball product dropped a CAREER-HIGH 3⃣2⃣ PTS & hit 1⃣0⃣ THREES for the @SFSkyforce! 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1LDwXbXZga
Congrats to Coach Berenson on his induction into the US Hockey Hall of Fame ! Lookin great Red !— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) December 11, 2018
〽️GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5SD7lCgo1U
The @MaizeRageUM brought a Poole Party to Crisler and it was a-MAIZE-ing!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 11, 2018
We need you guys to bring the noise one more time before heading to break this Saturday!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Hs8GmXELAM
#OTD in 2010 we defeated MSU 5-0 at The Big House in front of a world record 113,411 fans! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WUSXofdsTB— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 11, 2018
This week's events: a basketball double-header! See you on Saturday at Crisler!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 11, 2018
🎟️⛹️♀️: https://t.co/a90Sh9fNLk
🎟️⛹️♂️: https://t.co/NQk4bfHAmr#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/h1vO3s5I0v
Headlines:
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Devin Bush Named Consensus All-American
- Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: How South Carolina Dented Michigan's Defense
- Austin Fox, Ben Herbert Makes Appearance On Harbaugh Podcast, Talks U-M Weight Room
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Signees Hot, Kessler Talks U-M
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's bowl game may not sizzle, but it won't be boring
---
