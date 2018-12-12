Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 12

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Communication is key in what we do. We want to inspire guys and motivate them in a genuine 'give us your best effort and we'll give you ours' type of way."
— Ben Herbert

Headlines:

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Devin Bush Named Consensus All-American

- Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: How South Carolina Dented Michigan's Defense

- Austin Fox, Ben Herbert Makes Appearance On Harbaugh Podcast, Talks U-M Weight Room

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Signees Hot, Kessler Talks U-M

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's bowl game may not sizzle, but it won't be boring

---

{{ article.author_name }}