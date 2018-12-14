〽️🏀 vs. @WMUMBB is SOLD OUT!



HOWEVER in honor of Education Day, @Jumpman23 is giving away SIX 🎟 for its #CrislerLIVE suite



Tell us about the teacher who made the greatest impact on your life OR who deserves tickets to the game ... #GoBlue#EducationDay 🔃

myumi.chJy8K7 pic.twitter.com/ENWjcj6B2s