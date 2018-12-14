The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 14
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
CAN'T WAIT to get back out there. @SheaPatterson_1 #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/WKGW18Csa3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 13, 2018
#OTD in 1997: @CharlesWoodson became the first and only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. 🐐#GoBlue | #ProBlue (🎥 via @espn) pic.twitter.com/XnsssDEMnW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 14, 2018
Congratulations to former @umichhockey head coach and player, Red Berenson on his induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last night!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 13, 2018
Berenson is the sixth Wolverine to be inducted into the #USHHOF. #ThankYouRed // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LCUWG9q0R1
Heading to Atlanta for the @CFAPeachBowl? @michiganalumni has you all set for your perfect tailgating options.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 13, 2018
INFO » https://t.co/Lmh6fKgRf9#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/41AmQop6Bx
〽️🏀 vs. @WMUMBB is SOLD OUT!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 13, 2018
HOWEVER in honor of Education Day, @Jumpman23 is giving away SIX 🎟 for its #CrislerLIVE suite
Tell us about the teacher who made the greatest impact on your life OR who deserves tickets to the game ... #GoBlue#EducationDay 🔃
myumi.chJy8K7 pic.twitter.com/ENWjcj6B2s
🏀 ✖️ 2️⃣— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) December 13, 2018
DYK: Your ticket to Saturday's (Dec. 15, 2 pm) sold-out @umichbball game vs. WMU also gets you FREE admission to see @umichwbball take on Morgan State at 11 am!
Come out to Crisler and support both 〽️ teams! #GoBlue #HoopsDoubleHeader pic.twitter.com/dc4ELpss3g
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: NBA Wolverines- Wagner, Wilson Step Up, LeVert Healing
- The Wolverine.com Staff, Podcast: Talking Michigan Football Recruiting, Bowl Game, Hoops, More
-Austin Fox, Season In Review: Revisiting TheWolverine's Preseason Receiving Predictions
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Daniyel Ngata Bonding Well With Jay Harbaugh
- Podcast: Angelique S. Chengelis talks with Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar: Detroit News
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook