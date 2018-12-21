Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We had to get back to playing with the edge we played with early in the year. I think we’ve done that in practice."
— John Beilein

Headlines:

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Recapping U-M's 2019 Class

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Back To Basics For Beilein's Crew

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: David DeJulius Staying Feels Ready To Play

• Chris Balas, Karan Higdon Confirms He'll Sit Out The Peach Bowl

• Steven Lorenz, Special to the Detroit Free Press: Michigan football crushed it on these positions for 2019 recruiting

---

