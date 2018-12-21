The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 21
Tweets of the Day:
"I was a little bit surprised."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 21, 2018
- @chengelis offered her insight on Karan Higdon's decision to sit out the Peach Bowl: pic.twitter.com/XnJidVEnBj
With news that @UMichFootball RB Karan Higdon is entering the NFL Draft, have a look at these top plays from 2018. pic.twitter.com/CbW3X0tkwj— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 20, 2018
Notice a theme?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 20, 2018
John Beilein, Tom Izzo and Chris Holtmann weren't satisfied this past week with their teams' performances.
*Combined record of Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State: 30-3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Asivsgtp0
In honor of #NSD19 and #TBT, let's share some old designs that our designer (@AaronBDesigns) put together for our signees throughout the recruiting process. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/aazSUc1e8I— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 20, 2018
Be sure to arrive early to Saturday's game against Air Force to get your photo taken with Santa! He will be on the concourse from 2:30-4 p.m!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/5rLZV5Dvjv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 20, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Recapping U-M's 2019 Class
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Back To Basics For Beilein's Crew
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: David DeJulius Staying Feels Ready To Play
• Chris Balas, Karan Higdon Confirms He'll Sit Out The Peach Bowl
• Steven Lorenz, Special to the Detroit Free Press: Michigan football crushed it on these positions for 2019 recruiting
---
