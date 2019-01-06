The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Hail to the Victors!!!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 6, 2019
After Taking it Outside, the Wolverines defeat rival Notre Dame, 4-2. #GoBlue // #WinterWhites pic.twitter.com/3BhRnDPHwr
Couldn't get the final shot to fall. #goblue pic.twitter.com/h2rn0nb7gn— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 6, 2019
Broke out the Winter Whites today ❄️👌 pic.twitter.com/eeGCTcbHcj— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 5, 2019
Unreal! https://t.co/muJjkemWrM— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 5, 2019
Took it Outside, took the W.#GoBlue // #WinterWhites pic.twitter.com/2QkMtfv6JI— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 6, 2019
A happy group after a big victory tonight over Notre Dame . It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine.— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) January 6, 2019
Go Blue ! pic.twitter.com/5OwoSVYlnw
"If you were to walk into a Michigan practice, at the beginning of that practice, you would think that you're at an eighth grade practice."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 5, 2019
- Shon Morris, on why "fundamental" is his word to explain @umichbball pic.twitter.com/wyap9CtTWB
As we prepare for a SOLD OUT Star Wars Day at Crisler, we’re doing a little giveaway.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) January 5, 2019
We have two (2) tickets for tomorrow’s @umichbball game AND this awesome gift pack to give away.
We just need to hear which player resembles a character? 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oDTcEZfAnX
It's the @19AllAmerican Game, today, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 5, 2019
Let's get it, fellas! #GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/AjEX4Yr5DU
Congrats to sophomores @joshnorris10 and Quinn Hughes, along with the rest of Team USA on an amazing #WorldJuniors Tournament🥈— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 6, 2019
Red, White and #GoBlue 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUmXYMYEvu
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Recap
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Cornelius Johnson Recaps All-American Game
• Nick Baumgarder, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball vs. Indiana: Scouting report, prediction
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook