The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Intel, Final Thoughts On Michigan-PSU
The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie give their final thoughts, intel and analysis on Michigan Wolverines football's matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions (noon ET on ABC).
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: O-Line Shakeup, McNamara & More
RELATED: Inside The Fort: U-M Injury Updates, Inside Intel On Penn State, More
RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook