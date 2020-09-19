Thoughts & Takeaways From Rivals100 U-M Commit El-Hadi's Performance
TheWolverine was on hand last night for Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson's win over Utica Eisenhower, with the victorious Titans residing as the home of U-M four-star offensive tackle commit Giovanni El-Hadi.
We came away with plenty of takeaways and thoughts after watching the massive lineman in action, which interested subscribers can READ HERE.
RELATED: Live Updates From Raheem Anderson's Game
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook