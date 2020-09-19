 Thoughts and takeaways after watching Michigan Wolverines football 4-star OT commit Giovanni El-Hadi.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 14:47:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts & Takeaways From Rivals100 U-M Commit El-Hadi's Performance

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

TheWolverine was on hand last night for Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson's win over Utica Eisenhower, with the victorious Titans residing as the home of U-M four-star offensive tackle commit Giovanni El-Hadi.

We came away with plenty of takeaways and thoughts after watching the massive lineman in action, which interested subscribers can READ HERE.

RELATED: Live Updates From Raheem Anderson's Game

RELATED: Thoughts on Edwards, Benny, Tatum and More

Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi
Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi is rated as the second-best player in the state of Michigan. (Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}