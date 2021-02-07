Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady is in search of his seventh Super Bowl ring tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 21-year NFL veteran advanced to Super Bowl 55 in his first year in the NFC and with his new franchise, defeating the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers on the playoff run. Brady often refers to football as the "ultimate team sport," and winning one for his team is exactly what's been on his mind in the lead up to the big game. "It's not about me, Tom Brady, it's about us, the Bucs, and what we can accomplish," Brady said on a press conference in anticipation of the Super Bowl. "We've just got to go finish the deal. It's been a great year thus far. RELATED: Michigan Football Video: Charles Woodson Learns He Made NFL Hall Of Fame RELATED: Stats, Numbers & Figures To Know Surrounding U-M's Revised 2021 Schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady started 25 games as the quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. (AP Images)

"I've learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about my teammates. But we've got a chance now to accomplish the ultimate goal and we're four quarters away. It's going to take a great effort. We're playing a great team — another team that I think has a lot of those things and they're doing it the right way and it's going to be a great challenge." While Brady is 43 years old and nearing the end of his career, there is no sign of imminent retirement in sight, with the former sixth-round pick in the midst of the top statistical season by a quarterback in Bucs' history. In leading the organization back to its first Super Bowl in 18 years, Brady threw a team-record 40 touchdown passes in the regular season (by seven scores), and his seven postseason scoring throws are the most by a Buccaneers quarterback for a career. His 102.2 passer rating is also a franchise record. "I got to the pros and wanted to be a consistent, dependable player and every year just tried to improve my game a little bit," Brady said Wednesday. "Going to have to keep improving it. As long as I'm playing, I want to improve and get better. "I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year. I feel like I'll be in a much better place mentally. I'm going to train a lot better; physically next year I'll be in a better place. I know as soon as this game ends, we're on to next season. We'll get ready for this [game], then start thinking about next year."

Once more into the fray...LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021