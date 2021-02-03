The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class wrapped up most of its action during December's early signing period, but closed out February's late segment by signing three new additions. The gem of the late period was Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, who flipped his commitment from Michigan State to Michigan today. The Wolverines also flipped Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial three-star defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah from Colorado, while inking recent addition Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star defensive end George Rooks.

Michigan Wolverines football DT signee Rayshaun Benny is rated as the No. 98 player in the country.

We spoke to three of the top recruiting experts in the industry — Josh Helmholdt, Tom Lemming and Sam Spiegelman — to get their thoughts on not only Michigan's new signees, but also how the staff changes head coach Jim Harbaugh made this offseason will pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Helmholdt is Rivals.com's Midwest recruiting analyst and Spiegelman the outlet's South Central reporter, while Lemming is the co-host of CBS Sports' The Lemming Report and editor of Prep Football Magazine. Below are the topics we discussed with the trio…

Rayshaun Benny's decision to flip to Michigan:

Helmholdt, on whether or not the flip came as a surprise: “Yeah, because I thought he would stick with Michigan State. His decision to originally postpone signing has been his MO. "He’s a guy who wasn’t going to be rushed right from the beginning of the process. Rayshaun wanted to take his time and do his due diligence, though the NCAA never allowed him that opportunity. "It wasn’t a huge shock that he flipped, especially after it went quiet the last few weeks around him. That was the main thing that suggested something was amiss. Rayshaun doesn’t run in the same circles as a lot of the Detroit Southeast Michigan guys, and doesn’t work out with the same trainers or the same people. "Information about him was more limited, though he was outspoken with me throughout the whole process up until the last few weeks. I could not get in touch with him at all, and that definitely suggested something was up. "I still felt like he would probably end up at Michigan State, even though Michigan wound up working it very hard behind the scenes and got it done.”

Helmholdt, on the importance of keeping Benny home: “The defensive tackle position is very difficult to recruit as a Midwest school, because there just isn’t a lot of elite talent at the spot in this area. "That’s why Rayshaun got so much attention, especially later in the process. His ceiling is probably higher on the defensive line as a four-star caliber player, and the value of a defensive tackle is a lot higher than that of an offensive guard. "It’s not surprising schools wanted him as a defensive tackle, though I think he would’ve played offensive guard if he would’ve gone down south. Rayshaun has the size, strength, quickness and athleticism that you don’t find in a defensive tackle in this region very often.”

The Signing Day addition of Ike Iwunnah: