Two Fifth-Year Seniors Join Harbaugh's Podcast To Recap Their Time At U-M
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh was joined today on his 'Attack Each day' podcast by two of the program's highest-achieving academic walk-ons in fifth-year senior safety Louis Grodman and fifth-year senior tight end Joseph Files.
Grodman took home U-M's Dr. Arthur Robinson Scholarship Award (given to the top senior student-athlete) at the team's annual postseason banquet in December, while Files received the Robert P. Ufer Bequest Award, which is given to the student-athlete who displays the most passion for Michigan.
Both of them recapped their time at U-M and what lies ahead:
Louis Grodman:
"It was against Hawaii in 2016 [when I ran down the tunnel for the first time].
"I actually grew up a Michigan State fan because both of my parents went there, along with a lot of my aunts and uncles.
"I was never a Michigan fan, and didn't know anything about their history and tradition.
"I knew I wanted to come here for med school, but struggled to find my place a little bit, and heard about the open tryouts for the football team.
"My parents and grandparents tell me every day how proud they are of me. That has helped me get through the hard times, especially in those first few years when I wasn't playing much or getting many reps in practice.
"I took their advice and wound up being successful in reaching my goals here.
"I was one of the better guys on the team [in high school] and was all-conference as a senior. I got academic all-state that year too.
"Nope, [I was not recruited by anyone out of high school]."
Joseph Files:
"I'm always excited to throw the pads on, and every practice is a blessing. Being able to wear the winged helmet is a blessing.
"Our captain, [senior left guard] Ben Bredeson, will sometimes tell me to get the guys fired up, and that's when I start yelling and screaming and getting the guys into it. I like to think I have a positive impact.
"A lot of my family went to State, but I came here in tryouts and was fortunate enough to make the team.
"[Running backs] Coach Jay Harbaugh and [tight ends] Coach [Sherrone] Moore helped my development as an overall football player. It was my goal to know the playbook hands down, and everyone's assignments.
"The offseason when Coach Moore came in during spring ball really helped my development as a tight end. Seniors often talk about the game slowing down, and Coach Moore was huge in that.
"He has been incredible for me in breaking everything down and helping things flow smoothly.
"I'm sure I will somehow be involved in coaching in some capacity someday. I'll be coaching basketball next year, but I'd be shocked if I don't wind up coaching football eventually.
"It's a great game and I just love watching it, especially since I know schemes and everything now.
"Being a doctor is my other passion — orthopedic surgery. I plan to start med school in the fall; I'll have a six-month hiatus where I have a job lined up.
"I go to my classes knowing this is one of the premiere institutions.
"Think about the lineage of great coaches who have come through here and all the great players who have played here; lots of schools can claim one or the other, but I don't think any others can claim both."
