Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh was joined today on his 'Attack Each day' podcast by two of the program's highest-achieving academic walk-ons in fifth-year senior safety Louis Grodman and fifth-year senior tight end Joseph Files. Grodman took home U-M's Dr. Arthur Robinson Scholarship Award (given to the top senior student-athlete) at the team's annual postseason banquet in December, while Files received the Robert P. Ufer Bequest Award, which is given to the student-athlete who displays the most passion for Michigan. Both of them recapped their time at U-M and what lies ahead:

Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior tight end Joseph Files appeared in three games during his U-M career — against Western Michigan and Nebraska in 2018, and against Rutgers this season. (Per Kjeldsen)

Louis Grodman:

"It was against Hawaii in 2016 [when I ran down the tunnel for the first time]. "I actually grew up a Michigan State fan because both of my parents went there, along with a lot of my aunts and uncles. "I was never a Michigan fan, and didn't know anything about their history and tradition. "I knew I wanted to come here for med school, but struggled to find my place a little bit, and heard about the open tryouts for the football team. "My parents and grandparents tell me every day how proud they are of me. That has helped me get through the hard times, especially in those first few years when I wasn't playing much or getting many reps in practice. "I took their advice and wound up being successful in reaching my goals here. "I was one of the better guys on the team [in high school] and was all-conference as a senior. I got academic all-state that year too. "Nope, [I was not recruited by anyone out of high school]."

Joseph Files: