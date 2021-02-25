Two Significant Weight Reductions Revealed On U-M's Updated Football Roster
The Michigan Wolverines' football program updated its 2021 roster today, and all but two returning scholarship players were listed at the same exact same weight they were at last season.
The lone two changes, however, were tight end Erick All and center Reece Atteberry, with both players undergoing significant weight losses. All dropped 13 pounds this offseason, going from 242 pounds to 229 this time around.
RELATED: Michigan Spring Roster Released: Vastardis Returns, A Position Switch, More
RELATED: Michigan, Mo Linguist Making Huge Impression On Rivals250 DB Chace Biddle
Atteberry's weight loss was a bigger one, however, with the young center losing 20 pounds. He was listed at 304 pounds last season and now resides at 284. Offensive guard Chuck Filiaga held the title of being the heaviest player on last year's team at 345 pounds, and still holds that distinction this time around.
It's worth noting, however, that a newcomer in fifth-year senior offensive lineman Willie Allen (who transferred in from Louisiana Tech) now checks in a close second at 343 pounds.
Tight end Carter Selzer was the tallest player on last year's squad at 6-8, meanwhile, but now holds that honor alongside a freshman in offensive tackle Tristan Bounds (6-8, 305).
Three other scholarship players are close behind at 6-7, in offensive tackles Jeffrey Persi (6-7, 302) and Ryan Hayes (6-7, 302), and offensive tackle/guard Andrew Stueber (6-7, 339).
The NCAA also declared this past football season did not count toward what year an athlete is, and subsequently announced that all student-athletes would be allowed to return once again in 2021 (including seniors and fifth-year seniors).
The Wolverines had six fifth-year senior scholarship players and three senior scholarship athletes on last season's team, and only two took advantage of the NCAA's ruling by deciding to return — safety Brad Hawkins and center Andrew Vastardis, with the latter returning for a sixth year.
Fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks, fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin, fifth-year senior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, fifth-year senior running backs Chris Evans, senior fullback Ben Mason and senior defensive end Kwity Paye all decided to move on with their careers and pursue professional opportunities elsewhere.
Fifth-year senior punter Will Hart, meanwhile, is transferring and will play a sixth season of collegiate football elsewhere. He has not yet announced his destination.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook