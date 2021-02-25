The Michigan Wolverines' football program updated its 2021 roster today, and all but two returning scholarship players were listed at the same exact same weight they were at last season. The lone two changes, however, were tight end Erick All and center Reece Atteberry, with both players undergoing significant weight losses. All dropped 13 pounds this offseason, going from 242 pounds to 229 this time around.

Michigan Wolverines football TE Erick All was a sophomore last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Atteberry's weight loss was a bigger one, however, with the young center losing 20 pounds. He was listed at 304 pounds last season and now resides at 284. Offensive guard Chuck Filiaga held the title of being the heaviest player on last year's team at 345 pounds, and still holds that distinction this time around. It's worth noting, however, that a newcomer in fifth-year senior offensive lineman Willie Allen (who transferred in from Louisiana Tech) now checks in a close second at 343 pounds. Tight end Carter Selzer was the tallest player on last year's squad at 6-8, meanwhile, but now holds that honor alongside a freshman in offensive tackle Tristan Bounds (6-8, 305). Three other scholarship players are close behind at 6-7, in offensive tackles Jeffrey Persi (6-7, 302) and Ryan Hayes (6-7, 302), and offensive tackle/guard Andrew Stueber (6-7, 339).