Rivals.com has not yet released its numerical rankings for prospects in the class of 2022, but is revealing who its top 100 players are this week (though numerical rankings aren't being assigned quite yet). The Michigan Wolverines' football program received good news today when the outlet announced that Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback and U-M commit Myles Rowser had not only been bumped up to four-star status, but was also tabbed as one of the best 100 prospects in the country.

Class of 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback and Michigan Wolverines football commit Myles Rowser currently stands 5-11, 170. (Brandon Brown)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

"Rowser is an elite corner with excellent change of direction who closes on the ball well," Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell wrote. "He’s committed to Michigan and is the brother of 2020 Michigan defensive back signee Andre Seldon." Rowser pledged to the Wolverines on Jan. 13 and is only one of two U-M commits in the 2022 class, with Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren being the other. The fact that Rivals.com views Rowser as one of the nation's top 100 prospects at such a young age doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, especially when considering he already contains notable offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee.