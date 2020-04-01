U-M Commit Myles Rowser Tabbed As 4-Star, One Of Nation's 100 Best Players
Rivals.com has not yet released its numerical rankings for prospects in the class of 2022, but is revealing who its top 100 players are this week (though numerical rankings aren't being assigned quite yet).
The Michigan Wolverines' football program received good news today when the outlet announced that Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback and U-M commit Myles Rowser had not only been bumped up to four-star status, but was also tabbed as one of the best 100 prospects in the country.
"Rowser is an elite corner with excellent change of direction who closes on the ball well," Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell wrote. "He’s committed to Michigan and is the brother of 2020 Michigan defensive back signee Andre Seldon."
Rowser pledged to the Wolverines on Jan. 13 and is only one of two U-M commits in the 2022 class, with Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren being the other.
The fact that Rivals.com views Rowser as one of the nation's top 100 prospects at such a young age doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, especially when considering he already contains notable offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee.
The Wolverines' 2021 class, meanwhile, is low on quantity so far (just four pledges) but is high on quality, with three of their four commits residing as four-stars.
All three four-stars — La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive guard Greg Crippen — are rated within the top 130 nationally, while the former two are ranked within the country's top 50 (McCarthy at No. 31 overall and El-Hadi at No. 49).
U-M's 2021 class as a whole currently sits at No. 16 overall, though its three four-star pledges are tied for the 10th most of any team.
The Maize and Blue appear to be well on their way to hauling in yet another top-two class (or potentially higher) in the Big Ten, something they've done 13 times in the last 17 years.
