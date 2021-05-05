Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye was the program's lone first-round NFL Draft pick this year, coming off the board at No. 21 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

This season marked the third straight year Michigan saw at least one of its players go in the first round, with center Cesar Ruiz going in the opening frame of last year's draft and linebacker Devin Bush and defensive end Rashan Gary each getting chosen in the first round in 2019.