 Taking a look back at the Michigan Wolverines football's NFL Draft history.
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 15:25:03 -0500') }}

U-M Has Had 3 Straight 1st-Round Draft Picks For The First Time Since...

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye was the program's lone first-round NFL Draft pick this year, coming off the board at No. 21 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

This season marked the third straight year Michigan saw at least one of its players go in the first round, with center Cesar Ruiz going in the opening frame of last year's draft and linebacker Devin Bush and defensive end Rashan Gary each getting chosen in the first round in 2019.

Michigan Wolverines football
Michigan Wolverines football RB Tyrone Wheatley was picked 17th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Having a first-round selection three years in a row may not seem all that unique to a school like Michigan, but it's actually quite an achievement. In fact, U-M had not seen it happen since 1994-96, when running back Tim Biakabutuka went in the first round in 1996 and wideout Derrick Alexander in 1994, and a trio of Wolverines in 1995 in running back Tyrone Wheatley, cornerback Ty Law and offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins.

U-M actually put together an impressive stretch of having at least one first-round pick in six straight years from 1991-96, good for the longest such stretch in school history. It's also worth noting the NFL Draft has existed since 1936.

Furthermore, the current three-year (and counting) first-round draft selection stretch Michigan is on is just the fifth time the Wolverines have put together at least a three-year stretch that meets the aforementioned criteria.

