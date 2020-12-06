Three different bench players scored in double figures for the Wolverines, with senior guard Chaundee Brown leading the way with 18 points, freshman center Hunter Dickinson checking in next with 14 and freshman forward Terrance Williams compiling 10 of his own.

The bench was the story of the game tonight in the Michigan Wolverines basketball’s 80-58 destruction of Central Florida at Crisler Center. Most of the Maize and Blue’s usual suspects — senior forward Isaiah Livers (five points), sophomore guard Franz Wagner (eight points), etc. — had quiet offensive nights, with U-M’s bench producing in their stead in a big way.

Michigan actually faced a 12-point deficit early in the game, but that was quickly erased and eventually turned into a huge Wolverine lead, thanks in large part to a three-point barrage from Brown (he was four-of-six from deep).

“I believe in my shot and work on it hours a day — before games, and before and after practice,” the senior exclaimed. “I’ve been getting good looks, and can’t turn down a good look.

“I try to take all the open shots I get.”

This game perhaps meant a little more for Brown, who hails from Orlando. Orlando is just 21 minutes from Oviedo, Fla., which is where Central Florida University is located. Brown never considered the hometown Golden Knights out of high school or following his transfer from Wake Forest though.

“They were actually my first offer out of high school,” he recalled. “[UCF head coach] Johnny Dawkins recruited me a little bit. I wanted to get away from home though, because I’d been living there my whole life.

“They’re a great school, but I wanted to leave.”

Brown’s transition to Michigan has gone incredibly smooth, with the 6-5, 215-pounder having consistently given the Wolverines a spark off the bench. It’s a different role for the senior, who served as a three-year starter during his time with Demon Deacons.

“We know we’re here for a reason,” he explained, when asked about his role as a backup. “Coming off the bench is different, but Coach [Juwan] Howard always talks about sacrificing.

“We’re always ready. I knew I’d probably come off the bench when I came here, but I just wanted to win. I watched a lot of film before I arrived, and knew it was all about sacrifice here.

“I told Isaiah afterward when he wasn’t scoring in the first half that he didn’t come out trying to get his later on — he just stayed within the game plan and I respect that. A lot of players wouldn’t do that.”

Michigan’s unity and togetherness have been on display this year, with the Wolverines having consistently played as a complete team so far. It’s one of the factors that has led to the club’s 4-0 start, along with the immense presence Dickinson has brought as just a freshman.

Fourteen points, seven rebounds and a six-of-six finish from the floor was his final stat line tonight, with the 7-1 center serving as one of the key cogs during Michigan’s huge run to close out the first half and begin the second.

“We carried over the momentum really well,” he admitted. “They made their run and we carried over, starting with the first unit and then the second unit came in and kept that same energy.

“We just want to either continue and keep the same energy in the game, or bring more than the first unit. Coach Howard says we’re coming in waves, so we have to keep grinding and keep up the intensity as the second unit.