Only two prospects have committed since Harrell did in mid-December, in Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge Senior three-star quarterback Dan Villari (Dec. 18) and Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren (Jan. 4).

Tampa Berkeley Prep three-star linebacker Jaylen Harrell is the third newest member of the Michigan Wolverines' 2020 football recruiting class, having pledged to U-M on Dec. 11.

Harrell's recruitment flew a bit under the radar nationally, but certainly not to the clubs who faced him in 2019.

Clearwater Central Catholic went up against his Buccaneers squad twice in 2019, and the Marauders' coach, Chris Harvey, was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine to provide some background on the kind of player the Michigan signee is.

“We play them in the first game every season, and then we played them again in the regional semifinals," Harvey explained. "They beat us the first time, 21-14, and then we beat them, 34-28, in three overtimes in the playoff game.

"They’re always a tough team because their coach has been around for a long time, and he does a really good job against us. He plays us better than anybody else in the area.