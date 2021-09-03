Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
The teams of 14 of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commits either were in action or will take the field this weekend. Four pledges notched victories Thursday night to kick off the Labor Day festivities, while several others will look to impress Friday evening.
Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges:
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High
Jones and his team (1-1) will be taking on an undefeated (2-0) Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven squad at home Friday night in a marquee matchup.
Jones was a big part of the Red Devils' 28-23 victory over Memphis (Tenn.) University last week. In addition to his duties as a defensive back, he excelled on the offensive side of the ball as well, rushing for 113 yards, including a 56-yard rush down to the 1-yard line.
2. RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School
Hammond school is set for a showdown with Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud (2-0) Friday evening in a battle of the unbeatens early on in the campaign. One team will continue its perfect season, while the other will be forced to regroup heading into the rest of the campaign.
Stokes rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter alone during his team's 58-7 triumph over Columbia (S.C) Ben Lippen last week, and he'll aim to build off that momentum heading into what should be much tougher competition.
3. LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High
Alexander's team already took care of business, beating up on Dearborn (Mich.) High, 49-0, Thursday evening to kick off Labor Day weekend. The game marked the second-straight blowout triumph for Belleville, which knocked off Canton (Mich.) Plymouth, 62-7, in the opener.
The two-star prospect is the headliner in the middle of the Tigers' defense, and shined throughout the game. He also played running back and racked up over 50 yards rushing. We were in attendance for the victory, and have provided some clips below.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High — vs. Dearborn (Mich.) High Sept. 2 (W, 49-0)
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South — at St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lakeview Sept. 2 (W, 41-0)
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge — at Colorado Springs (Colo.) Mesa Ridge Sept. 2 (W, 30-27)
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High — at Pinckney (Mich.) High Sept. 2 (W, 58-27)
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High — at Murietta (Calif.) Valley Sept. 3
DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — at Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain Sept. 3
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger — at Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham Sept. 3
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High — vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven Sept. 3
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee — at Gainseville (Ga.) Lakeview Academy Sept. 3
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High — vs. Twin Falls (Idaho) Canyon Ridge Sept. 3
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy — at Lemont (Ill.) High Sept. 3
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail — vs. Miami (Fla.) Columbus Sept. 3
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — vs. Franklin (Tenn.) High Sept. 3
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School – vs.Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud Sept. 3
Notes
• Morris and Pollard have yet to play this season. Morris is dealing with a torn ACL he suffered back in the spring, while Pollard continues to sit with a minor ailment.
• As reported by The D Zone, Johnson missed last night's contest due to sickness.
