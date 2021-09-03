Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits

The teams of 14 of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commits either were in action or will take the field this weekend. Four pledges notched victories Thursday night to kick off the Labor Day festivities, while several others will look to impress Friday evening. Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges: RELATED: Four-Star Georgia Edge Rusher Has Michigan On Top RELATED: Michigan Making Rivals100 LB Siale Esera Feel Like Family

Michigan Wolverines football commit Kody Jones plays both defensive back and running back for Germantown (Tenn.) High. (EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High Jones and his team (1-1) will be taking on an undefeated (2-0) Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven squad at home Friday night in a marquee matchup. Jones was a big part of the Red Devils' 28-23 victory over Memphis (Tenn.) University last week. In addition to his duties as a defensive back, he excelled on the offensive side of the ball as well, rushing for 113 yards, including a 56-yard rush down to the 1-yard line.

2. RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School Hammond school is set for a showdown with Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud (2-0) Friday evening in a battle of the unbeatens early on in the campaign. One team will continue its perfect season, while the other will be forced to regroup heading into the rest of the campaign. Stokes rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter alone during his team's 58-7 triumph over Columbia (S.C) Ben Lippen last week, and he'll aim to build off that momentum heading into what should be much tougher competition.

3. LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High Alexander's team already took care of business, beating up on Dearborn (Mich.) High, 49-0, Thursday evening to kick off Labor Day weekend. The game marked the second-straight blowout triumph for Belleville, which knocked off Canton (Mich.) Plymouth, 62-7, in the opener. The two-star prospect is the headliner in the middle of the Tigers' defense, and shined throughout the game. He also played running back and racked up over 50 yards rushing. We were in attendance for the victory, and have provided some clips below.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits