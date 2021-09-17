Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
All but three of Michigan's 16 commitments for the class of 2022 will be in game action Friday night.
Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges:
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite
Graham just joined the Michigan class Thursday, flipping from Boise State, and will play his first game as a Wolverine pledge Friday evening against Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. Graham's squad is 3-0 and looks to remain perfect, while Sierra Canyon has a 2-1 record.
Graham has registered 12 tackles, including a whopping seven stops for loss and three sacks, in three games to this point.
2. DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger
Henry plays on both sides of the ball for Leuzinger, and he rushed for a two-yard score last week. His 2-1 group is set to take on 1-2 La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat Friday night, and TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland will be an attendance to gather an in-person evaluation and interview Henry. Stay tuned for more coverage.
3. QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High
Can Denegal keep it rolling?
The signal-caller pledge is coming off a huge week in which he completed 10 of 16 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 victory, while also rushing for a seven-yard score.
His squad is taking on 0-4 Victorville (Calif.) Silverado Friday, so look for Denegal to post some more monster stats.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High — vs. Livonia (Mich.) Stevenson Sept. 17
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High — at Victorville (Calif.) Silverado Sept. 17
DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — vs. Largo (Fla.) High Sept. 17
DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon Sept. 17
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger — at La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat Sept. 17
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South — at Romeo (Mich.) High Sept. 17
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge — at Pueblo West (Colo.) High Sept. 17
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High — at Bartlett (Tenn.) High Sept. 17
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee — at Arden (N.C.) Christ School Sept. 17
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy — at Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame Sept. 17
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail — at Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin Sept. 17
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — at Brentwood (Tenn.) High Sept. 17
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School – at Sumter (S.C.) Wilson Hall Sept. 17
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High — vs. Pontiac (Mich.) Notre Dame Prep Sept. 17
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High — Bye week
• Morris, who's out for the season, is dealing with a torn ACL he suffered back in the spring.
• Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti's season begins next week.
---
