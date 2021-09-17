Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits

All but three of Michigan's 16 commitments for the class of 2022 will be in game action Friday night. Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges: RELATED: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From A Massive Weekend RELATED: Michigan Football Lands 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

Michigan Wolverines football landed defensive tackle Mason Graham Thursday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite Graham just joined the Michigan class Thursday, flipping from Boise State, and will play his first game as a Wolverine pledge Friday evening against Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. Graham's squad is 3-0 and looks to remain perfect, while Sierra Canyon has a 2-1 record. Graham has registered 12 tackles, including a whopping seven stops for loss and three sacks, in three games to this point.

2. DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger Henry plays on both sides of the ball for Leuzinger, and he rushed for a two-yard score last week. His 2-1 group is set to take on 1-2 La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat Friday night, and TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland will be an attendance to gather an in-person evaluation and interview Henry. Stay tuned for more coverage.

3. QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High Can Denegal keep it rolling? The signal-caller pledge is coming off a huge week in which he completed 10 of 16 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 victory, while also rushing for a seven-yard score. His squad is taking on 0-4 Victorville (Calif.) Silverado Friday, so look for Denegal to post some more monster stats.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits