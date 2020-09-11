Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football commit Junior Colson's team is set to play Friday night.

Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals.com's No. 87 overall player and No. 2 outside linebacker, did not play on last week due to a minor injury, despite his team improving to 3-0 on the season. Colson has been dynamic in the early going, impacting the game in multiple facets. He notched three tackles for loss in his season-opener, and followed that up with 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a 90-yard kick return touchdown in week two. Ravenwood hosts Pulaski Academy this week. If Colson is good to go, expect another big performance.

