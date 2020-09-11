Under The Lights: Previewing Michigan Commits In Action This Weekend
There's just two Michigan Wolverines commits who will be in action on Friday night, with high school football being delayed or canceled in many states across the country.
Michigan's pair of commits from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Rivals250 center Greg Crippen and Rivals100 quarterback J.J. McCarthy made their senior season debuts last week on national television, winning in blowout fashion. The Ascenders have the week off, however, and will be back on the field for a game Sept. 18.
Here's this week's preview for Michigan pledges that are set to play this weekend.
Junior Colson
Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals.com's No. 87 overall player and No. 2 outside linebacker, did not play on last week due to a minor injury, despite his team improving to 3-0 on the season.
Colson has been dynamic in the early going, impacting the game in multiple facets. He notched three tackles for loss in his season-opener, and followed that up with 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a 90-yard kick return touchdown in week two.
Ravenwood hosts Pulaski Academy this week. If Colson is good to go, expect another big performance.
Rod Moore
Three-star safety pledge Rod Moore, out of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont has also impressed in the young season. Moore, the No. 31 safety in the country, tallied 17 tackles last week on defense, while also catching a touchdown pass from the wide receiver position.
Moore's crew takes on Beavercreek (Ohio) High tonight. Moore is teammates with four-star wide receiver Markus Allen, who decommitted from Michigan this week. Despite his teammates' defection, Moore remains solid with the Wolverines.
