Under The Lights: Previewing The Weekend's Games For Michigan Commits
Most of Michigan football's 2022 commitments will be in action on Friday night.
Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue pledges, as well as where The Wolverine will be located on Friday.
The Wolverine On The Road
EJ Holland will be in the Detroit area on Friday to see a pair of games. The first comes at 4 p.m. ET when 2023 four-star quarterback target Dante Moore and Detroit King HS take on Detroit Renaissance.
Holland will make his way over to Grosse Point South HS to watch 2022 five-star defensive back commit Will Johnson. The 4-3 Blue Devils will host 4-2 Chippewa Valley in a game that kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.
Holland spent Thursday night in Hunstville, Alabama watching 2022 three-star linebacker commit Deuce Spurlock and Madison Academy take on Madison Country HS. Spurlock's Mustangs blew out the Tigers by a score of 42-7 while he showed off some of the traits that made him coveted by the Michigan coaching staff.
Holland shared game thoughts and takeaways from Spurlock's performance in a post on The Wolverine on Friday morning.
Clayton Sayfie is on the road to Lincoln, Nebraska to cover Saturday night's Michigan football game and will not be seeing any high school matchups this week.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High -- vs. Sultana (Calif.) High, Oct. 8
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High -- vs. Filer (Idaho) High, Oct. 8
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High -- vs. Westland John Glenn (Mich.) High, Oct. 8
DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.), Oct. 7 (48-21 W)
DT Kenneth Grant, Merrillville (Ind.) High -- at Lake Central (Ind.), Oct. 8
DE Kevonte Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) High -- vs. Torrance (Calif.) High, Oct. 8
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Point South (Mich.) High -- vs. Chippewa Valley (Mich.) High, Oct. 8
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge -- at Ponderosa (Colo.), Oct. 8
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High -- at Arlington (Tenn.) High, Oct. 8
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee High -- BYE, vs. Charlotte Latin (NC), Oct. 15
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy -- vs. Leo (Ill.) High, Oct. 8
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood -- vs. Centennial (Tenn.) High, Oct. 8
LB Deuce Spurlock, Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy -- vs. Madison County, Oct. 7 (42-7 W)
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School -- vs. First Baptist School (S.C.), Oct. 8
OL Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Chaffee -- vs. Hotchkiss School (Conn.), Oct. 9
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail -- at Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High, Oct. 8
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High -- vs. Allen Park (Mich.) High Oct. 8
