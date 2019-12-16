In the NBA, Duncan Robinson tied a Miami Heat franchise record with 10 three-pointers made, as he helped lift his team to an overtime win over the Hawks. Derrick Walton has had an eventful stretch, as the Clippers deal with injuries. In his last two games, Walton has played 30 minutes in each, as he continues to get more run for one of the Western Conference's best teams. In the NHL, Max Pacioretty's 15 goals on the season ranks 18th in the league. He earned the NHL's "1st Star of the Week" honor for this past week, as he went on a four-game scoring streak. In the stretch, Pacioretty had five goals (including on overtime winner), three assists and eight points overall.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player Duncan Robinson set a Miami Heat record for most threes in a game. (AP Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Dec. 15

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in seven NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his seven NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging two points per game. In his six G-League games, Brazdeikis is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. His 17.5 points per game is good enough to tie for 50th in the G-League.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 10 appearances on the season ... On Dec. 15, Burke played six minutes, scoring five points. He also grabbed two rebounds in a loss to the Nets. The 76ers are 20-8, and currently sit at the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Set a career-high on Dec. 8 with nine three-point makes in a loss to the Kings on Dec. 8. Hardaway had 29 points in the game on 10-for-13 shooting and 9 for 12 from beyond the arc.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was on 🔥 from three tonight:



29 points

10-13 FG

9-12 3PT FG (career-high) pic.twitter.com/DYJT8FHQF1 — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) December 9, 2019

On Dec. 12 in a win over the Pistons, he had two points and five rebounds. In an overtime loss to the Heat on Dec. 14, he notched 28 points, three assists and five rebounds. Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season ... He has appeared in all 25 games. and has started in 12 ... The Mavericks are 17-8, and currently sit at third in the Western Conference. With Mavericks' star Luka Doncic out due to injury, Hardaway has the opportunity to be an even more prominent piece in the offense.

#LBB - Midvalue: Tim Hardaway Jr. THJ and the Mavericks travel to Milwaukee tonight to face the Bucks. Luka is out for Dallas which will cause the usage of multiple Dallas players to go up. We expect Tim to be one of those. He had 28 PTS in the game Luka got hurt. #MFFL #DFS pic.twitter.com/wl2oZQHao5 — Fantasy Pipeline NBA 🏀 (@FP__NBA) December 16, 2019

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

He injured his thumb and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert was reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. It has been reported that LeVert is nearing a return, and is participating in non-contact work in practice. Before the injury, he was averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in nine appearances on the season. The Nets are 14-12.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 26 appearances ... Poole played 10 minutes in a loss to the Jazz on Dec. 15 ... He had four points and three assists in the game. In a Dec. 15 loss to the Kings, Poole played 16 minutes. He had five points, two steals and one assist. The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA at 5-23. There have been reports that Poole will soon play with the Warriors' G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz, after he has been a coach's decision not to play in several games, as of late.

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: It’s a hard transition coming into the league, but particularly when you’re 20 years old.”



Kerr said Poole’s confidence may have waned but his work ethic hasn’t. Coach said JP shot for an hour after Monday’s loss. pic.twitter.com/TsccmU7AK9 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 10, 2019

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game ... Has started in 21 of his 26 appearances ... Had nine points and four rebounds in a Dec. 8 win over the Bulls. Robinson scored 34 points (12-16 FG, 10-14 3PT), and added four assists, three rebounds and one block in 43 minutes during a 135-121 overtime win over the Hawks on Dec. 10. Robinson finished the game with career highs in points, three-pointers, assists and minutes. That was the fifth time this season that Robinson has scored at least 20 points. His 10 three-point makes in the game tied the Heat franchise record for most three-pointers in a single game. In a close loss to the Lakers on Dec. 13, Robinson posted nine points and three rebounds ... On Dec. 14 in an overtime win over the Mavericks, he had nine points, six rebounds and one assist. Robinson is third on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 44.0 percent. The Heat are second in the Eastern Conference at 19-7.

Duncan Robinson tied a Miami Heat record tonight with 10 threes in a game.



34 points

12-16 FG

10-14 3PT FG

💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/p35ZG47HCf — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) December 11, 2019

From WSJ Sports: Only last year in the G League did he finally come around to the unlikely idea that someone who fantasized about D-III basketball could be a contributor in the NBA. The Heat felt the same way. They signed him to a two-year, $3.1 million deal that appears to be a bargain now that he’s the shooting guard in the league's most efficient lineup and, according to some metrics, among the game’s most useful players.



Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started in all 28 of the Warriors' games this season ... Averages 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game ... In a loss to the Grizzlies on Dec. 9, he had four points and eight rebounds ... On Dec. 11, he had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Knicks. He had 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Jazz on Dec. 13 ... In a Dec. 15 loss to the Kings, Robinson III had seven points and three rebounds ... The Warriors are 6-21.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is tied atop the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season ... On Dec. 8 against the Clippers, Wagner scored seven points, and had six rebounds in the loss ... In a loss to the Hornets on Dec. 10, Wagner had nine points, six rebounds and three assists ... Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that held him out of the team's Dec. 14 game against the Grizzlies ... He will also miss the Dec. 16 matchup with the Pistons ... It is undetermined when Wagner will return to the lineup. The Wizards are 7-17.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 12 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made five of his 12 attempts from three on the season (41.7 percent) ... In a win over the Wizards on Dec. 8, Walton scored a season-high seven points ... In a win over the Timberwolves on Dec. 13, Walton scored six points, and added three assists and one rebound ... On Dec. 15, he had five points, four assists and two rebounds ... He played 30 minutes in each of the past two games ... The Clippers are 20-8. From Clips Nation: Doc deviated from his previous rotations, playing little-used journeyman Derrick Walton Jr rather than rookie Terrance Mann, and to great effect. Walton’s energy, ball-handling, and steady competency spurred the Clippers

Patrick Beverley and Derrick Walton Jr. play a little hot potato to end the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/VmtPQofLPZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2019

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this season in 14 appearances ... He is shooting 50 percent from the floor on the year ... In a win over the Grizzlies on Dec. 13, Wilson had 11 points, four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes of play ... The Bucks are tied with the Lakers for the NBA's best record at 24-3.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Dec. 15

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goal and five assists in 33 games played on the season for the 19-11-4 Stars ... He's produced three points in his last four games and seven points in 33 games this season ... Had an assist on Dec. 10 against the Devils ... Scored his second goal of the season on Dec. 14 to help the winning efforts against the Predators.

Andrew Cogliano with a beautiful, do-it-yourself tally to push the Dallas lead to 3!#GoStars pic.twitter.com/La9YWnuaM7 — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) December 15, 2019

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has three goals and 14 assists in 29 games on the season for the 21-8-3 Avalanche ... Had an assist in consecutive games — against the Flames on Dec. 9 and against the Flyers on Dec. 11 ... In the game against the Flames, Compher also added three blocked shots.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 14 goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season for the 20-11-2 Jets ... Has 10 points this month in six games ... Notched an assist on Dec. 8 against the Ducks ... On Dec. 10 against the Red Wings, he also had a helper ... In the next game two games later, also against the Red Wings, Connor put in two goals ... On Dec. 15 against the Flyers, he had a goal and an assist.

Kyle Connor played on a line with Dylan Larkin AND Brendan Perlini at Belle Tire.



“We won Nationals one year,” Connor said. “We always had a good team.”@KyleConnor18 | @Dylanlarkin39 | @Bubzp11 | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/T7S1RafoP1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 13, 2019

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has five goals and nine assists on the season, playing in all 33 games for the 20-11-2 Jets ... Had an assist on Dec. 8 against the Ducks ... Followed that game up with a goal and an assist on Dec. 10 in a win over the Red Wings ... He had a plus-2 rating in that game against the Red Wings.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Has four goals and one assist in 24 games on the season ... The Red Wings are 9-23-3.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

The Capitals are 24-5-5 ... Hagelin has six assists on the season in 23 games played ... He has a plus-three rating while on the ice this season.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 26 points through 32 appearances this season ... Has two goals and 24 assists on the season for the 16-14-4 Canucks ... He is currently on a two-game scoring streak, having notched assists in his last two games — a Dec. 14 loss to the Sharks, and a Dec. 15 loss to the Golden Knights.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Has six goals and two assists in 15 appearances this season for the 16-14-4 Maple Leafs ... Has a plus-three rating when on the ice ... Had a goal against the Canucks on Dec. 10 ... Had an assist on Dec. 14 against the Oilers.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has two goal and three assists on the season in 31 games ... Scored his first goal in a month, and his second goal on the season on Dec. 14 against the Kings ... His five hits in the game also led all defensemen on either team ... The Penguins are 19-10-4.

Congrats on 900 career games, Jack Johnson!



Johnson becomes the eighth player from his 2005 draft class to appear in 900 games. pic.twitter.com/Ge091ZO4L1 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 13, 2019

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

The Bruins placed Kampfer on waivers last week so he can be assigned to the Providence Bruins of the AHL ... For the Bruins, he has appeared in four games this season.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has eight goals and 13 assists in 35 games on the season for the 9-23-3 Red Wings ... Had an assist on Dec. 14 against the Canadiens.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has three assists on the season in 33 games played for the 18-13-5 Golden Knights ... Has a plus-four rating in his last three outings.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Returned to the ice on Dec. 15, for the first time since late October when he suffered a broken foot ... He registered a shot on goal in the game ... Motte has totaled one assist in seven games this season for the 16-4-4 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned Nieves back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 21-7-6 Bruins this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 26 games on the season, and has registered two goals and 10 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 15 goals and 19 assists in 36 games on the season ... He is currently on a four-game goal-scoring streak that includes five goals and three assists ... On Dec. 10 against the Blackhawks, he had one goal ... On Dec. 12 against the Blues, he scored a goal ... On Dec. 13 against the Stars, he had a goal and an assist ... His goal in that game was an overtime game-winner ... On Dec. 15 against the Canucks, he had two goals and two assists ... The Golden Knights are 18-13-5.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and has not returned to the ice ... Was placed on injured reserve by the Wild.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has five goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances on the season for the 16-12-4 Rangers ... Had a goal and an assist against the Golden Knights on Dec. 8.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets