Christmas Day NBA games headlined the league this week, with several marquee matchups taking place on the holiday. A plethora of former Wolverines had their teams in action on Wednesday — Derrick Walton, DJ Wilson, Trey Burke, Glenn Robinson III and Jordan Poole. Walton, Wilson and Poole did not play, but Burke and Robinson III both saw time in big wins for their respective teams. Burke's Philadelphia 76ers got a pivotal victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 121-109 over the team that carries the NBA's best record. He had three points and one rebound in 10 minutes off the bench. Robinson III started for the Warriors and played a team-high 37 minutes. Despite a rough year, the Warriors were able to win over the No. 4 team in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets. Robinson III had 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in the 116-104 win.

In the NHL, Kyle Connor continues his stellar season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He scored two goals against the Blues on Friday night, Dec. 27. Connor's 17 goals are the 16th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player.

Golden State Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III leads the team in minutes per game. (AP Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Dec. 27

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in eight NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his eight NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.8 points per game ... He played one minute in a win over the Nets on Dec. 26, but did not record any stats. After the game, he was re-assigned to Westchester. In his ten G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game ... His 19.3 points per game is good enough for 30th in the G-League.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 12 appearances on the season ... Played 11 minutes and scored one assist in a win over the Pistons on Dec. 23 ... In 10 minutes, he had three points and one rebound in a Dec. 25 win over the Bucks ... He had five points in eight minutes of action on Dec. 27 in a loss to the Magic ... The 76ers are 23-11, and currently sit at the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Raptors on Dec. 22 ... He notched 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT) and three rebounds in a win over the Spurs on Dec. 26. Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season ... He has appeared in all 28 games. and has started in 17 ... The Mavericks are 20-10, and currently sit at fifth in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

He injured his thumb and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert was reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. It has been reported that LeVert is nearing a return, and is participating in non-contact work in practice. Before the injury, he was averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in nine appearances on the season. The Nets are 16-13.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 28 appearances ... He did not play in the Christmas Day win over the Rockets ... There have been reports that Poole will soon play with the Warriors' G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz. However, Poole has stayed in the NBA, and has still made appearances in eight of the Warriors' last 10 games.

Jordan Poole cashing deep threes 😎 pic.twitter.com/TKLl80EQG3 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 25, 2019

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game ... Has started in 26 of his 31 appearances ... Had five points, four rebounds and one assist in a win over the Jazz on Dec. 23 ... Scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3PT) and added three rebounds and two assists in a 113-112 win over the Pacers on Dec. 27. This season, Robinson has scored 20 or more points in five different games. Robinson is third on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 45.0 percent. He leads the team in three-pointers made per game, averaging 3.2. He's made 101 three-pointers on the season, which is seventh in the league. The Heat are third in the Eastern Conference at 23-8.

3PT Made Leaders



James Harden - 159

Devonte Graham - 128

Buddy Hield - 113

Trae Young - 106

Davis Bertans - 105

Kemba Walker - 103

Duncan Robinson - 101

Damian Lillard - 101

Zach LaVine - 98

JJ Redick - 97 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 28, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started in all 33 of the Warriors' games this season and is playing 32.0 minutes per game (team-high) ... Averages 11.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game ... His field goal percentage is 45.6, which is fourth on the Warriors ... In a Dec. 25 win over the Rockets, he had 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in the 116-104 win ... He had 12 points, six rebounds and one assist in a win over the Suns on Dec. 27 ... The Warriors are 9-24.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is second in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season ... Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out of the last eight games ... It is undetermined when Wagner will return to the lineup ... The Wizards are 9-21.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 15 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made six of his 14 attempts from three on the season (41.9 percent) ... Had five points, two rebounds and one assist on Dec. 22 when his Clippers lost to the Thunder ... The Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a 23-10 record.



D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this season in 17 appearances ... Had four points in three minutes on Dec. 22 in a win over the Pacers ... He had three rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Hawks on Dec. 27 ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 28-5.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Dec. 27

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and six assists in 37 games played on the season for the 20-14-4 Stars ... Of his eight points total this season, four have come during December so far.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has three goals and 16 assists in 35 games on the season for the 23-12-3 Avalanche ... He had two assists in a win over the Golden Knights on Dec. 23.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 17 goals and 18 assists in 38 games this season for the 21-14-3 Jets ... Has 13 points this month in 11 games ... Had a goal on Dec. 23 against the Canadians ... Had two goals against the Blues on Dec. 27 ... His 17 goals are the 16th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player.

Trying to wrap my head around the physics of this #NHLJets Kyle Connor goal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/50wMnU0YtG — Michael Remis (@mremis) December 28, 2019

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has five goals and nine assists on the season in 34 games for the 21-14-3 Jets ... He suffered an upper body injury on Dec. 17 against the Hurricanes ... He is reportedly out a minimum of four weeks.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has four goals and two assists in 27 games on the season ... The Red Wings are 9-26-3.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... The Capitals are 27-7-5 ... Hagelin has one goal and seven assists on the season in 28 games played ... He scored his first goal of the season on Dec. 27 against the Blue Jackets.

Richard Panik with a ridiculous assist. Panik put the puck through his legs to Carl Hagelin who was wide open near the crease. pic.twitter.com/GekbxJygB5 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 28, 2019

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 27 points through 37 appearances this season ... Has three goals and 24 assists on the season for the 19-15-4 Canucks ... He had a goal on Dec. 23 against the Oilers.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Has nine goals and six assists in 20 appearances this season for the 21-14-4 Maple Leafs ... He recorded three assists on Dec. 23 against the Hurricanes ... Scored a goal on Dec. 27 against the Devils.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has two goals and three assists on the season in 34 games ... The Penguins are 22-11-4.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

The Bruins have assigned Kampfer to the Providence Bruins of the AHL ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in five games this season ... In the AHL, Kampfer has four assists in six games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has eight goals and 14 assists in 38 games on the season for the 9-26-3 Red Wings ... He is tied for third on the team in goals and points for the season.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has three assists on the season in 34 games played for the 20-15-6 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Returned to the ice on Dec. 15, for the first time since late October when he suffered a broken foot ... Motte has totaled one goal and one assist in 11 games this season for the 19-15-4 Canucks ... Had a goal against the Oilers on Dec. 23.

Tyler Motte wins the faceoff and snaps a wrist shot over the glove of Koskinen for his first goal of the season. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/3sKI5fw6de — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) December 24, 2019

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned Nieves back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 18-15-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 30 games on the season, and has registered three goals and 10 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 16 goals and 22 assists in 41 games on the season ... Had a goal on Dec. 23 against the Avalanche ... Had an assist on Dec. 27 against the Ducks ... His 38 points leads the Golden Knights, and is 17th in the entire league ... His 16 goals rank 26th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 20-15-6.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and has not returned to the ice ... Was placed on injured reserve by the Wild.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has five goals and 14 assists in 37 appearances on the season for the 18-15-4 Rangers ... Had two assists on Dec. 27 against the Hurricanes.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets